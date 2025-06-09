Inside a local STEM camp shaping the next generation of innovators as industry grows

A Tallahassee STEM camp is teaching students kindergarten through ninth grade skills to assist them in the workplace

The program, started by two local brothers, aims to prepare kids for careers in the growing STEM industry, which is expected to add nearly 800 jobs by 2029.

Watch the video to find out what instructors are saying students are learning even beyond the classroom.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Science, technology, engineering and math — that's the focus at this summer's STEM camp.

Run by the Tallahassee Young Engineers and Scientiae organizations, the camp is designed to prepare students for a growing industry.

Brothers Khary and Kasimu Henry started the camp five years ago with only 20 kids.

Now, it's grown to 81 kids from kindergarten to ninth grade.

"With automation, technology is rapidly advancing and those are very valuable skills that are definitely needed for future employment,” Kasimu, the Vice President of Scientiae and CFO of the Tallahassee Young Engineers, said.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates nearly 800 new stem jobs by 2029.

“I think that what we're doing is really going to be critical for helping define the Big Bend in the future… we have a lot of amazing companies locally that are going to require the skills, skill sets of kids in technology and AI, etc.,” Khary, the president of Scientiae and COO of the Tallahassee Young Engineers, said.

ABC 27’s Brieanna Smith talked to instructors.

They say the camp is designed to give students a head start with lessons in 3-D printing, coding and electricity while also teaching life skills.

“Some of the skills, I would say problem solving, just thinking on a deeper level, being able to work through their different frustrations and any challenges that they may face,” Instructor Layla Frazier said.

Students who been in the program for years tell Smith it’s making a difference.

“From the two years I’m here, I’ve built a coding chatbot,” Sophie Walker said.

And for new students, it's opening more doors.

“Well, I've already coded like one basic game.I’m hoping to get more into it to get more details into coding and engineering,” Ethan Berry said.

This program will last 5 weeks.

Students will present their final projects in July.

