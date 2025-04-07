Radar-confirmed tornado causes damage to NE community

A radar-confirmed tornado touched down in Northeast Tallahassee Monday causing damage to residential properties and the surrounding community.

Kelli Stannard was inside her home when the tornado passed through. She recounts her experience.

Watch the video to find out what damage Stannard sustained to her property and what next steps look like for her as she cleans up her home.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Chainsaws in motion and clean up efforts underway, following a National Weather Service confirmed tornado that touched down near Iamonia Monday.

It caused damage in a North Eastern Leon County community.

"A couple of years ago, there was another bad storm and we had some tree damage to the house then, but this, I have never through something this intense before," said Kelli Stannard, a NE Tallahassee resident.

Stannard was inside her home when the tornado touched down.

"We have a little bit of roof damage and of course the window damage in the bedroom, and then some tree damage in the backyard," said Stannard.

Her parents, who also live on the property, suffered damage to their home as well.

"I don't know how I'm feeling," said Stannard, "it was intense and a lot to kind of process but very grateful for the windows that are intact and the roof parts that are intact."

Stannard said she is grateful for her community including neighbors and first responders who have stepped up to help.

"Quick response, everybody’s out and helping and making sure everybody’s okay and so that feels good to be a part of a close community," said Stannard.

