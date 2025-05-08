PET SAFETY IN THE STORM: Florida considers new law to protect animals during hurricanes

Proposed law would make it illegal to leave pets behind during hurricanes in Florida.

Experts recommend prepping a pet go-bag and identifying shelters that accept animals well before a storm hits.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

When it comes to hurricane prep, most people think about windows and water — but pet owners have another priority. I spoke with neighbors from Tallahassee and Gadsden County about how to keep pets safe before the next storm hits.

Your animals need a hurricane kit of their own — stocked with food, medications, comfort items, and a secure crate and leash.

“Definitely have a bag packed and ready if you have to leave in the event of an emergency.”

Alicia Bopp runs Champs Chance Animal Rescue and says some people forget their animals in the chaos of a storm.

“I think we definitely need to address how we’re going to make it better for people to be able to take their animals.”

It's not just about safety anymore — its set to become the law. An act that is on Governor Ron DeSantis’ desk could prohibit Floridians from leaving their pets behind during natural disasters. It’s called Trooper’s Law.”

“Don’t leave your animal. Every county that opens a shelter should be making some sort of provision to accommodate the animals.”

Leon County Animal Control’s Director Cara Aldridge says now is the time to research online and find out which local shelters and evacuation centers will accept pets.

Not all do, and waiting until the last minute can put you and your animals in a tough situation.

If you're forced to evacuate, not every shelter accepts animals. Cara also stresses how researching proper identification is another crucial step.

“Have a good collar with your name and phone number attached or a microchip. All the animals that we pick up, we scan for a microchip so we can get in touch with the owner.”

It’s never too early to prepare, in fact, officials say now is the time to make a plan, gather supplies, and make sure everything runs smoothly when a storm heads our way. Your pets are counting on you to be ready.

