ABC 27 Explores: Farmer's Market vendors and customers weigh in on tariffs

Tallahassee Farmers Market remains popular despite rising costs.

Some local vendors anticipate higher equipment costs.

Watch the video to find out how some vendors benefit from higher tariffs.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Here at ABC 27, we're discussing how tariffs — and even the expectation of them — are affecting our neighbors.

I'm Lentheus Chaney in Tallahassee, talking with both vendors and shoppers about how they're managing the rising cost of food and what it means for buying local.

Neighbors get up pretty early on weekend mornings to make their way to the Tallahassee Farmers Market near Killearn Estates.

And by the looks of the crowd, even with rising prices overall, customers keep coming.

Neighbor Freddy Kaye is a clinical nutritionist. He says he prefers shopping at farmers markets.

"You're paying for food that's organic, that's homegrown as well, homemade as well. It's worth it to spend the money on your health, no kidding. You know, when you get better quality food, it's worth it. How much is your health worth?" Kaye said.

Lines formed at many vendor stands as neighbors waited patiently and caught up with each other.

Vendors like Bobby Holden of Grady Ranch say tariffs are a positive for them because they produce beef locally and don’t rely on imported grain or feed. However, he anticipates feeling the squeeze when it comes to the cost of imported farm equipment.

"I’m removed from the global kind of big market by selling locally... but now my peers that are in commercial, you know, straight commercial ag — it is really gonna affect them because it’s gonna raise fertilizer prices," Holden said.

Kaye says he finds the prices at farmers markets no higher than grocery stores — but here, he knows exactly what he’s getting.

In northeast Tallahassee, Lentheus Chaney, ABC 27.

