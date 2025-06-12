Semi-annual Plus-Size Consignment sale returns to Tallahassee Thursday

- Watch the video to see why the sale was created and how you can help out local non-profits.
- The Plus-Size Consignment Sale is back in Tallahassee ahead of Father's Day.
- The sale opens Thursday and Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:
PSC Tally is bringing back its plus-sized consignment pop-up.
The sale only sells women and men's clothing sized extra large and up.
ABC 27's Brieanna Smith talked to owners of the sale — Nella Dickens and Heather Bas, who say it was created based off Nella's own journey.
"With brick and mortars going away and everything going online, we really don't have a lot of options for plus-sized, and found out while I was shopping for myself, I couldn't find anything," Dickens said.
Now, they're hoping to make the shopping experience more inclusive and affordable for everyone.
It's offering accessories and clothing that cost as low as a dollar.
They're also collecting twin-sized bedding donations for non-profits like Sleep in Heavenly Peace and will allow neighbors to donate clothing to Living Harvest, an organization that helps men transition from prison.
The consignment sale starts Thursday at 6 p.m., and it will last until Saturday, when everything will be 50% off.
