Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodNortheast Tallahassee

Actions

Semi-annual Plus-Size Consignment sale returns to Tallahassee Thursday

This consignment sale primarily sells plus-sized clothing to make shopping more inclusive
Semi-annual Plus-Size Consignment sale returns to Tallahassee Thursday
Posted
  • Watch the video to see why the sale was created and how you can help out local non-profits.
  • The Plus-Size Consignment Sale is back in Tallahassee ahead of Father's Day.
  • The sale opens Thursday and Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

PSC Tally is bringing back its plus-sized consignment pop-up.

The sale only sells women and men's clothing sized extra large and up.

ABC 27's Brieanna Smith talked to owners of the sale — Nella Dickens and Heather Bas, who say it was created based off Nella's own journey.

"With brick and mortars going away and everything going online, we really don't have a lot of options for plus-sized, and found out while I was shopping for myself, I couldn't find anything," Dickens said.

Now, they're hoping to make the shopping experience more inclusive and affordable for everyone.

It's offering accessories and clothing that cost as low as a dollar.

They're also collecting twin-sized bedding donations for non-profits like Sleep in Heavenly Peace and will allow neighbors to donate clothing to Living Harvest, an organization that helps men transition from prison.

The consignment sale starts Thursday at 6 p.m., and it will last until Saturday, when everything will be 50% off.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

In Your Neighborhood promo

More News In Your Neighborhood