Semi-annual Plus-Size Consignment sale returns to Tallahassee Thursday

Watch the video to see why the sale was created and how you can help out local non-profits.

The Plus-Size Consignment Sale is back in Tallahassee ahead of Father's Day.

The sale opens Thursday and Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

PSC Tally is bringing back its plus-sized consignment pop-up.

The sale only sells women and men's clothing sized extra large and up.

ABC 27's Brieanna Smith talked to owners of the sale — Nella Dickens and Heather Bas, who say it was created based off Nella's own journey.

"With brick and mortars going away and everything going online, we really don't have a lot of options for plus-sized, and found out while I was shopping for myself, I couldn't find anything," Dickens said.

Now, they're hoping to make the shopping experience more inclusive and affordable for everyone.

It's offering accessories and clothing that cost as low as a dollar.

They're also collecting twin-sized bedding donations for non-profits like Sleep in Heavenly Peace and will allow neighbors to donate clothing to Living Harvest, an organization that helps men transition from prison.

The consignment sale starts Thursday at 6 p.m., and it will last until Saturday, when everything will be 50% off.

