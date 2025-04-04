Capital City Rowing Summer Camp Offers Opportunities for Leon County Students This Summer

Capital City Rowing is holding their annual summer camp for students in middle and high schools across Leon County.

Camp will be held in 2 week long sessions from June 9th - 20th and June 23rd - July 4th.

Find more information here: Summer Camps | Capital City Rowing

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I’m First To Know Meteorologist Riley Winch at McClay Gardens State Park, where I’m highlighting the Capital City Rowing Summer Camp. This summer, youth in Leon County can get out on the waters and learn some new skills.

“It’s a great opportunity to kind of get your feet wet in the world of rowing”

That’s Jonathan Richard, the Program Director of Capital City Rowing. This will be his second year in charge of the organization’s summer camp, which is open for students in middle and high school across Leon County.

He tells me the camp is “really geared towards kind of prepping them not just in the world of athletics, but in conquering their next challenge, whether that be school, work, other leadership roles”

In addition to these skills, students will learn the importance of working in a team.

“There’s really no benchwarmers in this sport. There’s no one star athlete. It’s all about the team and the squad. Everything we do here we all do together.”

For kids looking for direction or their niche, Angus Taff, the Varsity Men’s Coach of Capital City Rowing, explains ““Out of my senior class that I have right now, of varsity athletes, a lot of them started off with the summer camp. That’s how they were introduced to it and they’ve since seen success through the state and regional level through that.”

Regardless of why kids spend 2 weeks learning how to row, it’s been an experience hard to forget for past participants.

“It’s a great first step into what could be a very long journey, that’s a ton of fun. Even if they don’t kind of see that journey through, it’s still just an amazing, fun opportunity over the summer.”

You can sign up for this summer camp and others by heading to our website WTXL.com, you’ll find it there on our front page. From McClay Gardens State Park, I’m First To Know Meteorologist Riley Winch, ABC 27.

