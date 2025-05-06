Leon County's largest dog park is now open

On Tuesday, Leon County Parks and Rec held a ribbon cutting celebrating the completion of the Apalachee Regional Dog Park.

Leon County's Humane Society was present with a few of their foster dogs.

Watch the video to hear from the organization's Executive Director as she shares the importance of exercising engagement with your four-legged friends.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Tuesday, Apalachee Regional Park's latest project was welcomed in with lots of wagging tails and satisfied pet owners.

Leon County Parks and Recreation held a ribbon-cutting for what is now considered the largest dog park in the county. The Apalachee Regional Dog Park spans more than two acres. It gives pets area space to roam freely, and features the county's only public canine agility course.

Leon County Humane Society was present for Tuesday's ribbon-cutting ceremony with a few of their foster dogs.

LCHS Executive Director, Lisa Glunt, said she was hopeful some dogs would find their forever homes from the event. She says it was also a perfect opportunity to educate the community on exercising and engaging with their dogs.

Glunt says "Too often I think people just open the back door and expect the dogs to wear themselves out in the backyard by themselves, but that's not what they're looking forward to. They're looking for that engagement with their people, so a resource like this is an awesome opportunity for people and their pets to come together and have some fun."

The county says dogs of all sizes are welcome to enjoy the dog park. There are separate fenced areas for large and small dogs.

