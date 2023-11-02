1
Thomasville
Thomasville
Construction progresses in Thomasville's historical district Dewey City
Kandace Blake
5:44 PM, Nov 02, 2023
Thomasville
Georgia Secretary of State visits Thomasville; we asked him why
Kandace Blake
5:43 PM, Nov 01, 2023
Thomasville
Master Nationals American Kennel Club set to bring in $7 million to Thomasville
Kandace Blake
6:25 PM, Oct 30, 2023
Thomasville
Early voting slower than expected in Thomasville
Kandace Blake
5:32 PM, Oct 27, 2023
Thomasville
Thomasville calls on artists to showcase culture of African Americans
Kandace Blake
1:36 PM, Oct 27, 2023
Thomasville
SEE WHY: Thomasville's American Legion Post 519 at risk of losing liquor license
Kandace Blake
6:30 PM, Oct 25, 2023
Thomasville
Story Walk promotes literacy in Thomasville; see where you can find it
Kandace Blake
5:42 PM, Oct 24, 2023
Thomasville
Inflation puts pressure on Thomasville utility bills; see how you can get help
Kandace Blake
6:11 PM, Oct 19, 2023
Thomasville
Thomasville woman driving passengers to Tallahassee's Amazon facility
Kandace Blake
5:27 PM, Oct 18, 2023
Thomasville
SEE WHY: Thomasville Fountain of Life Shelter seeks $10,000 from area leaders
Kandace Blake
4:53 PM, Oct 17, 2023
Thomasville
Early voting begins in Thomasville; see what's on the ballot
Kandace Blake
5:24 PM, Oct 16, 2023
Thomasville
Veteran walks 30 miles across South Georgia to find work
Kandace Blake
6:19 PM, Oct 13, 2023
Thomasville
Thomasville store helping other small businesses in the midst of inflation
Kandace Blake
6:11 PM, Oct 12, 2023
Thomasville
Thomasville prepares for annual fly-in at airport with rich history
Kandace Blake
6:25 PM, Oct 11, 2023
Thomasville
Thomasville's newest entrepreneur program designed for teens
Kandace Blake
5:31 PM, Oct 09, 2023
Thomasville
Larcenies in Thomasville rose between 2021 and 2022
Kandace Blake
6:17 PM, Oct 06, 2023
Thomasville
Thomasville Police work toward transparency following use-of-force cases
Kandace Blake
6:30 PM, Oct 05, 2023
Thomasville
VIDEO: Thomasville mom accused of murder plot appears in Bahamian court
ABC News
5:54 PM, Oct 05, 2023
Thomasville
Thomasville Police warn residents about suspicious emails
Kandace Blake
6:19 PM, Oct 02, 2023
Thomasville
PUMP FOR A CAUSE: How Susie Q's is working to support Thomas County Central
Kandace Blake
5:54 PM, Sep 29, 2023
Thomasville
South Georgia rehab center offers recovery peers for those fighting addiction
Kandace Blake
5:51 PM, Sep 28, 2023
Thomasville
Thomas County set to install camera surveillance in public bus system
Kandace Blake
6:05 PM, Sep 27, 2023
Thomasville
SEE WHY: Life Scout fundraises to bring Gold Star Marker to Thomasville
Kandace Blake
6:45 PM, Sep 22, 2023
Thomasville
Vashti Center's annual Dinner on the Bricks is here; see how you can participate
Kandace Blake
5:58 PM, Sep 22, 2023
Thomasville
SEE WHY: Thomasville City Schools breaks ground on new school
Kandace Blake
5:52 PM, Sep 21, 2023
Thomasville
Thomas County collecting old tires; see where you can drop them off
Kandace Blake
6:06 PM, Sep 20, 2023
Thomasville
What you need to know about Thomasville's newest reading initiative
Kandace Blake
5:46 PM, Sep 20, 2023
Homepage
Thomasville neighborhood set for historic preservation
Kandace Blake
6:10 PM, Sep 18, 2023
Homepage
See how Thomasville's VFW Post 4995 honors POW/MIA Day
Kandace Blake
5:46 PM, Sep 15, 2023
Homepage
Thomasville neighbors concerned with latest city council proposal
Kandace Blake
5:45 PM, Sep 14, 2023
Homepage
MODEL CALL: Archbold's Pink Affair back for its 10-year anniversary
Kandace Blake
6:10 PM, Sep 13, 2023
Homepage
Neighbors share what they'd like to see from Thomasville's Streetscape Project
Kandace Blake
5:55 PM, Sep 13, 2023
Homepage
BODYCAM VIDEO: Thomasville mother accused of murder plot
ABC News
11:56 AM, Sep 02, 2023
Homepage
DECISION DELAYED: City of Thomasville will not look to increase taxes this year
Kandace Blake
6:37 PM, Aug 25, 2023
Homepage
DONATIONS NEEDED: Volunteers are gathering supplies for older disabled people
Kandace Blake
6:31 PM, Aug 24, 2023
Homepage
Giving back: Free produce market serving South Georgia communities
WTXL Digital Staff
4:23 PM, Aug 24, 2023
Homepage
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: South Georgia therapeutic horseback riding
Kandace Blake
6:49 PM, Aug 23, 2023
Homepage
WHAT'S COOKING? More food truck opportunities could be coming to Thomasville
Kandace Blake
6:19 PM, Aug 22, 2023
Homepage
Thomasville store owners see 20% drop in sales due to inflation
Kandace Blake
5:55 PM, Aug 15, 2023
Homepage
Thomasville leaders propose first property tax increase since 2012; here's why
Kandace Blake
6:48 PM, Aug 14, 2023
Homepage
APPLICATIONS OPEN: Thomasville History Center offers new opportunities for teens
Kandace Blake
6:47 PM, Aug 14, 2023
Homepage
OUT ON BAIL: Thomasville mother accused of plot to kill husband released
WTXL Digital Staff
10:52 AM, Aug 10, 2023
ABC 27 Streaming