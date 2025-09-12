Meigs residents look ahead to $1 million water system upgrade

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — A $1 million grant, paired with state loans, will modernize Meigs’ aging water infrastructure,



City’s water system dates back to 1936, with outdated pipes causing frequent bursts and shutdowns.



Funding includes $1M from the Community Development Block Grant and over $8M in state revolving fund loans.



Watch the video to learn how this project aims to provide reliable water service to nearly 300 residents.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

For many in Meigs, turning on the tap has meant frustration: rusty pipes, frequent breaks, and constant worry about water quality. I’m in Meigs—where I’m taking a closer look at how a $1 million grant is set to replace those aging systems.

The City of Meigs has some of the oldest water infrastructure in Georgia.

Much of it dates back to 1936, patched together over decades, leaving residents with frequent outages and unreliable water.

"It stinks,“ said White.

Sheryl White, former mayor, says she has been advocating for a change for decades

“All through this, no one wanted to do business with the city of Meigs because of Meigs' reputation. And so, we started working on building a reputation that we could and would pay our bills, and that we would do our best to make sure that people working for the city were not crooks," said White

City Manager Rhonda Brown explains that aging materials and harsh weather have caused lines to burst repeatedly, sometimes forcing the city to shut off water for everyone.

" So there are issues with just the material deteriorating, the water lines bursting, you know, whenever there's a backup, or the weather caused the lines to just burst. So it's just an ongoing problem with those type issues," said Brown.

The current system’s limitations means water runs out for one to three days.

"When things like that happen, and we have to shut off the valve, you know, to repair those lines. Those valves are actually, the valve that shut off, it shuts off the entire city, the water flow for the entire city. So it's frustrating, especially with people that have children, people that are sick and need water. It's a big deal, and it's very frustrating," said Brown.

Now, thanks to a $1 million Community Development Block Grant the city is moving forward with a major upgrade.

The project will replace water lines on ten streets, benefiting 283 residents, 281 of whom are low-to-moderate income.

" I would like to see the new water system before I die," said White.

Brown tells me it might take a year for construction to kick off.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.