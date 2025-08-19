Thomasville needs CASA volunteers to advocate for foster children

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — Thomasville’s CASA program is seeking new volunteers to advocate for children in foster care.



CASA volunteers provide one-on-one advocacy for children in foster care, helping guide court decisions and access resources.



Nearly 60% of children in Georgia’s foster system still don’t have a CASA volunteer; Thomasville needs at least 10 more.



Watch the video to learn how you can help.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Right now in Georgia, nearly 60% of children in foster care don't have a CASA volunteer to speak up for them.

I'm taking a closer look at why the shortage of advocates is hitting right here in Thomas County and what you can do to help fill the gap.

CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates. It's a volunteer-driven program that gives kids in foster care a voice in court.

The local chapter here in Thomasville started back in 1994. Today it's called Never Lost, and it covers Thomas, Brooks, and Colquitt counties.

Director of Outreach Ali Dowdy has been helping lead the program, which has already served more than 4,000 children over the years.

"So, one volunteer is appointed to one family, and so they really get to know the family, they get to know the child, they get to know their needs, and they really advocate for their best interests in the courtroom and out of the courtroom," said Dowdy.

So far, Never Lost has recruited about 40 to 45 active CASA volunteers, but Dowdy says that's not enough.

CASA Georgia says more than 8,000 kids were served last year, but nearly 60% of foster children are still waiting for a volunteer.

Dowdy tells me this is also an opportunity because some of the best advocates are people right here in our neighborhood.

" So, a lot of times we have people that may have been in foster care when they were a child and they want to be able to give back, or we have a lot of people that may have interest in becoming a foster home, but don't necessarily have the time or can't make the commitment yet, and those are perfect candidates that, you know, they want to give back, they want to be involved in the foster care community and make a difference," said Dowdy.

The good news? A new 30-hour training is coming up, spread over four weeks.

Dowdy says they're looking for at least 10 more volunteers especially men. She says many teenage boys in foster care open up more to male role models.

"Yeah, there are so many kids here in Thomas County, and we have three school systems, so that is so many children that may be in need for, you know, maybe a need one day, or maybe a need over the course of a few years," said Sullivan.

Morgan Sullivan joined CASA in 2021.

She was a teacher for years, and when she left the classroom, she says she still wanted to be part of kids' lives. CASA gave her that chance.

"Oh my goodness, being a volunteer for CASA has been incredible. You know, I've seen so much and been able to help kids over my four years being in CASA," said Sullivan.

Dowdy tells me the next CASA volunteer training in Thomasville starts this September.

You can sign up online.

