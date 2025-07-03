Thomasville’s annual fireworks show lights up Friday night at Remington Park

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — Thomasville’s Fourth of July celebration returns to Remington Park Friday night with fireworks, music, and safety measures in place for families to enjoy.



Patriotic music starts at 8 p.m.



Fireworks begin around 9:30 at Remington Park



No pets, sparklers, or golf carts allowed on the grounds



Remington Avenue is now reopened after construction, making access easier

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm walking you through what you need to know about Thomasville's Fourth of July celebrations.

Thomasville's annual Independence Day celebration is happening Friday night at Remington Park.

The fun starts at 8 p.m. with patriotic music and the fireworks are scheduled to launch later that night.

The show is hosted by the City of Thomasville. I caught up with Brandy Avery from the City about the fireworks show.

"A lot of people watch from the surrounding areas in their vehicles. So, if you do decide to tune in at your vehicle, you can listen to 106.7 FM, and you can hear patriotic music as the fireworks are being shot off," said Avery.

And this is definitely a family event, which means safety is a top priority.

Thomasville Fire and Police will be on site to help with traffic and crowd control.

Fire Captain Mann says the safest way to enjoy fireworks is to leave it to the pros.

"Our goal is to prevent injuries and fires. We know everybody's going to be using fireworks. We do encourage everybody that it is safer. If you go to the events that your city puts on, has licensed professionals at it, it's the best way to prevent injuries and fires," said Mann.

Now you can definitely bring your blanket, lawn chair, and snacks, but just remember:

no pets, no sparklers, and no golf carts are allowed on the grounds.

And if you’re heading out to Remington Park, no need to worry about road access — Remington Avenue is back open after recent construction.

