Peer support brings hope to Thomas County families in recovery

Georgia ranks 47th in the nation for access to mental health services, with over 1.3 million adults living with a substance use disorder, yet many lack treatment options.



The Shine On event at Cherokee Lake Park connects neighbors in recovery with local peer mentors who have lived experience and offer guidance, hope, and encouragement.



Watch the video to see why these types of events are useful for those going through recovery.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

More than 1.3 million adults in Georgia struggle with substance use disorders, yet too many don't get the help they need.

I'm showing you how one local group is meeting people where they are with peer support and resources at Cherokee Lake.

"We work to dissolve the stigma associated with substance misuse," said Bailey, manager of WeCovery Peer Support Center.

This is Dan Bailey, one of the leaders with WeCovery Peer Support Center.

The goal for is simple: build community, break down stigma, and create spaces for peer support with meetups like Shine On.

In Thomasville, that means hundreds of neighbors coming together to share stories, learn about local resources.

"I'm a person in long-term recovery. And what that means for me is it's been 10 years since I felt the need to alter my mood with a drink or a drug. More importantly, it means I have a life of purpose today. It means I'm a good father, I'm a present dad, I'm a grad student, and life is good," said Bailey.

At Cherokee Lake Park, people are enjoying food, music, and games while connecting with resource tents from organizations across South Georgia.

It's a space where neighbors can meet others in recovery and learn that there's hope for everyone.

"They need to see there is a different way of life that I was there. I'm not just someone that read a book and can tell you what your symptoms are type deal. I've actually been there. I've gone through it. I'm just here to reach out a hand whenever they're ready for help," said Carvin.

This is Ruby Carvin, a Thomasville resident, who says seeing others succeed in recovery is what keeps her going.

"I went from living on the street to having my own place and being able to take care of my own things. People need to see that because it's one thing to say that recovery is out there and it's something else to hear it and to see it," said Carvin.

If you or a loved one is struggling with substance use. Georgia's CARES Warm Line is available daily 8:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. at 1-844-326-5400.

They will connect you with a peer who understands recovery.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.