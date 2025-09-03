City of Thomasville receives multiple grants to help with park renovations

THOMASVILLE, GA — The City of Thomasville has received multiple grant awards from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to assist with park renovation projects.
In a press release, the city says the money will be used towards Balfour Park and Paradise Park.
They received a $500,000 grant from the Land & Water Conservation Fund that will go towards Balfour Park. Renovations include a central pavilion, new restrooms, playground equipment, a water feature, and parking enhancements.
They were also awarded a $3 million Conserve Georgia Grant from the Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Program (GOSP) for Phase II at Paradise Park. Phase II includes restoration of the old-growth longleaf pine forest, including environmental education opportunities, new nature-based play areas, and accessible restroom facilities.
Thomasville was one of five local governments or non-profits to be chosen for GOSP funding.
