City of Thomasville receives multiple grants to help with park renovations

The grants come from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and will go towards Balfour Park and Paradise Park upgrades
THOMASVILLE, GA — The City of Thomasville has received multiple grant awards from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to assist with park renovation projects.

In a press release, the city says the money will be used towards Balfour Park and Paradise Park.

They received a $500,000 grant from the Land & Water Conservation Fund that will go towards Balfour Park. Renovations include a central pavilion, new restrooms, playground equipment, a water feature, and parking enhancements.

They were also awarded a $3 million Conserve Georgia Grant from the Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Program (GOSP) for Phase II at Paradise Park. Phase II includes restoration of the old-growth longleaf pine forest, including environmental education opportunities, new nature-based play areas, and accessible restroom facilities.

Thomasville was one of five local governments or non-profits to be chosen for GOSP funding.

