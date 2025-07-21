Thomasville to host free CORE event ahead of back-to-school season

Free backpacks, school supplies, food, and games



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

With school approaching, many Thomasville families are feeling the pressure of back-to-school costs.

I'm showing you how the City of Thomasville is stepping in to help with free school supplies, food, and resources for the whole community.

This Friday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the City's Community Outreach team is hosting another CORE event at the Ritz Amphitheater.

Families can stop by for free backpacks and school supplies while they last. There'll be food, games, and activities for the kids plus a Mini Manna drop, job opportunities, and on-site family and healthcare support.

It's all about making sure students are ready for the school year and parents have the resources they need too.

The event is free and open to everyone, no registration required.

