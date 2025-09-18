Thomasville rescue dogs trained to help veterans with PTSD

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — Thomasville Humane is partnering with K9s For Warriors to turn rescue dogs into life-saving service animals for veterans living with PTSD.



Since 2019, 23 Thomasville Humane dogs have been selected to train as service dogs for veterans.



Training lasts 6 to 8 months and prepares dogs to help with PTSD, mobility support, and other service needs.



Thomasville Humane has already seen 23 of its dogs chosen for K9s For Warriors since 2019.

"Military programming is really near and dear to our hearts at Thomasville Humane. We have people on staff who are military veterans, and they can attest to the power of the human-animal bond," said Sydney Pfaff.

Pfaff, engagement director, says his program isn't just about dogs, it's about giving both animals and veterans a purpose.

But not every dog is ready.

"The dogs that they choose have to meet certain age requirements, height requirements, weight requirements, and health requirements, so they have to be heart-worm negative and in a good state of health. They have to be at least a year old. They have to be a certain height so that they can help with mobility and things, and then they have a series of temperament tests that they have to pass," said Pfaff.

Training can take six to eight months and is intense.

Dogs learn everything from basic obedience to specialized tasks that help veterans with PTSD, mobility challenges, or traumatic brain injuries.

In fact, a study by Flagler College in Florida found 92% of veterans report taking fewer medications, and 82% have fewer thoughts of suicide.

"So whether it's a service animal or an emotional support animal or just a companion animal, we know that the human-animal bond is incredible. It's very powerful. You know that the more time you spend with an animal, the less stress that you have," said Pfaff.

Here in Thomasville, neighbors like Brianna Faircloth have seen the difference dogs can make firsthand.

Her dog Sarge isn't a trained service dog but is definitely an emotional support animal

"Sarge is a big stress reliever, like if I get off work, he's so happy to see me and it just makes it feel like home," said Faircloth.

Brianna says Sarge can sense when someone's upset and knows just how to respond.

"I feel like it can be calming to them because for dogs they can't really speak, so it's really how actions speak louder than words and they definitely show that with their affection giving," said Faircloth.

The finished service dogs end up at K-9 Warrior's location in Florida, but right now, Thomasville Humane has other dogs waiting for a forever home.

You can come check all the dogs they have, like this one here, at 180 Big Star Dr.

