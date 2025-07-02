Juneteenth foundation invests in Thomasville students with scholarships

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — The Juneteenth Foundation is empowering Thomasville’s youth by providing scholarships to deserving high school students and improving access to educational resources for future applicants.



This year, two $1,000 scholarships were awarded to high school seniors who completed essay, community service, and recommendation requirements.



The foundation plans to double scholarship recipients next year by offering earlier guidance and application support.



Beyond scholarships, the foundation will fund training opportunities for local small businesses through partnerships like Spark Thomasville.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Juneteenth may be over, but the mission to create lasting change is still going strong and this time, it's through scholarships.

I'm showing you how this foundation is investing in students from underserved neighborhoods and why it could change everything.

This year, the Juneteenth Foundation awarded two scholarships of $1,000 each to deserving high school seniors from Thomasville.

But applying isn't easy.

Students must complete an essay, submit recommendation letters, log community service hours, and share their personal connection to Juneteenth.

"Education is critical to empowerment, whether it's technical, on-the-job training, or higher learning," said Truvine Walker, from the Juneteenth Committee. "So for us, it's important to be a part of the solution. It's not just enough to say, oh, we're free, we're going to do that. Communities who are impacted by slavery have barriers that are often underrepresented, not accounted for. So it's important for us to be a part of the solution."

Right now, only two students met all the requirements to win the scholarships this year, but the foundation hopes to double that number soon.

They've noticed many students struggle to complete the full application process, so next year they plan to provide earlier help and guidance to make it easier to apply.

"I was shocked at first. I was like, dang me. Hey, that's crazy. So but I was also blessed at the same time, knowing that our work pays off and stuff," said Jordan Ross.

Ross , one of the recipients, is heading to the University of North Texas to study broadcast journalism, a passion he found in high school. He says this scholarship is more than just money, it shows the community believes in him and his dreams.

"I fell in love with it when I was a junior in high school. We got a broadcasting program, and I just fell in love with it. I could see myself doing this like when I get older and stuff. So I just decided to go with it," said Ross.

Ross says he wouldn't have found this opportunity without his mom, Tangela, who spotted the scholarship online and encouraged him to apply.

"Everything that's led up to where he is at this point has aligned and made sure that he is exactly where he's supposed to be, when he's supposed to be there. And the Juneteenth Scholarship has invested in that potential, and I'm positive that it's going to be a global impact on Thomasville," Tangela Ross, mother.

Aside from student scholarships, the Juneteenth Foundation also plans to cover fees for a local small business to join Spark Thomasville, a training platform for small business in Thomasville.

