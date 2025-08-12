Thomasville introduces new stormwater utility fee to fund drainage repairs

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — Thomasville homeowners will pay a new stormwater utility fee to fund critical drainage maintenance and prevent road flooding.



Flooded streets and collapsed storm drains have been a recurring issue in Thomasville but city leaders say a new stormwater utility fee will help fix that.

This idea started about three years ago when the city's Civil Engineering Department put together a Stormwater Master Plan.

Out of that came two funding options: a tax or this new stormwater utility fee.

City Council voted it in on July 28th, and it takes effect in early 2026.

For homeowners, it'll range from $2.50 to $10 a month based on the amount of hard surface on your property that's things like driveways and rooftops.

Eric Gusset, Assistant Utilities Superintendent at City of Thomasville, tells me most residents will pay between $2.50 and $5, while bigger properties could pay more than $10.

"So the estimated revenue that this would bring in is anticipated to be about $1.4 million. And that will cover maintenance costs that the city currently spends in just maintenance costs for stormwater. However, how that's funded currently is out of the general fund. And so there's not a plan right now in place that pays for it," said Gosset.

There's also a credit program; neighbors can apply for up to 50% off their bill if they qualify, making it easier for folks who might have trouble paying.

And the city says the fee will help them:



Clean stormwater lines across the city every year



Repair collapsed culverts faster, so they're not sitting for months



Be more proactive, reducing road flooding before it starts



Gosset says the fee only applies inside city limits, and properties with less than 500 square feet of hard surface won't be charged.

The City of Thomasville will share more details with the public as we get closer to the fee’s start date.

