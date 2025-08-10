Thomasville kids get backpacks, supplies in community giveaway

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — Thomasville families lined up for Project Backyard’s 12th annual school supply giveaway, where volunteers provided backpacks, a cookout, and kids’ activities.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Although school has already started in Thomasville, a community-led effort is still pushing to get supplies into students' hands.

I'm showing you how they're giving out more than 100 backpacks and why it's still needed.

On Saturday morning at Villa North Apartments, Project Backyard teamed up with Victory Fellowship Church for their 12th annual back-to-school giveaway.

From 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., volunteers handed out over 100 backpacks filled with school essentials to local kids all for free.

"So we've purchased these book bags that have sort of a positive Christian message on them. Stuff like, shine your light, or always be joyful, or something like that. Because we want to have a message along with the event that we're doing. So each backpack is a different color, so kids can pick the colors. And it's full of pencils, and markers, and crayons, and notebooks, and paper, and all the things that kids will need for school supplies," said Watt.

Brian Watt, the program director at Project Backyard says the day was more than just backpacks.

Families enjoyed a community cookout provided by H&M BBQ, plus kids' games, crafts, and activities to keep the energy high.

But beyond the food and fun, Watt tells me having the community together is just as important as meeting a need.

"Just because two people are on different sides of a town doesn't mean they can't be friends, doesn't mean they can't get to know one another. And so a lot of what we do, we want to create opportunities for relationships to be built and for unity to happen. Because in reality, we're all in the same boat," said Watt.

I spoke with Donna Lewis, who manages the Villa North Apartments, and she says she's watched this event make a difference for kids and parents year after year.

"There's so much that goes on in the world. They need some positive feedback. You're doing good, pat on the back. Some of them don't get that. So this is a good thing for them, both children and adults," said Lewis.

The next big event is Project Backyard's Free Community Thanksgiving Day Meal, serving over 1,600 meals plus food boxes and winter clothing

