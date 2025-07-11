Business training program helps close Thomasville’s childcare gap

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — People who live in Thomasville are gaining the skills and certifications needed to launch child-focused businesses that serve all kids, including those with special needs.



Thomasville only has about 1,333 quality-rated childcare spots for nearly 2,750 kids under five according to the 2023 Workforce Plan by the Georgia Partnership for Excellence in Education.



Spark Thomasville’s 10-week training course helps future providers earn certifications and launch small childcare businesses.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

But one local nonprofit is changing the game.

I’m showing you how Spark Thomasville is stepping up with vital business training

“The young years are very vital for children because that sets the foundation of their learning for the rest of their lives, “ said Ellis.

Instructor Diangela Ellis says there just aren't enough providers in Thomasville—and the ones that do exist don’t serve every child’s needs.

"Childcare is not one child, one-size-fits-all. You have different types of children coming through. And even in this cohort, we have different types of programs that the ladies want to open up. We have some that want to open up just for weekends. We have some that want to open up with children with disabilities. So we don't have enough specialized daycare in this area, “ said Ellis.

But in just 10 weeks, more certified providers will graduate from Spark—ready to fill that gap.

And one of them is Theajuana Walker—a nurse and foster mom who's been caring for kids with special needs for more than 20 years.

“Well, it's been my lifelong dream because I foster children also in my home with special needs, but it would also give parents a cushion because we're always having a hard time finding a place to place our baby,” said Walker.

