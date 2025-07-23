Thomasville event connects homeless neighbors to life-saving resources

Three homeless individuals were hit and killed along Highway 19 in just one month.



Thomas County Cares hosted a one-stop resource fair to provide free health screenings, shelter support, and food.



The event brought together service providers to help some of Thomasville’s most vulnerable residents.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Three homeless people in Thomasville died in just a month and now, a local nonprofit is trying to prevent the next loss.

I'm taking you inside a critical effort to connect our most vulnerable neighbors to food, shelter, and life-saving support before it's too late.

This past month has been especially hard for Thomasville's homeless community.

Three people died along Highway 19 all hit by cars while walking or biking at night.

Tammie Murphy, who leads Thomas County Cares, says they were likely wearing dark clothes and dealing with health or mental health struggles.

"Because of that, Thomas County Cares now has reflectors that we are handing out to them to wear at night when they're walking or when they're riding their bicycles so that the light will pick up and make it easier to see them. We have reflective vests that are on the way in," said Tammie Murphy, executive director.

But they're not stopping there.

The nonprofit is also helping people survive and move forward through its quarterly Community Resource Fair.

It's a one-stop hub for people struggling with housing, hunger, health, and job access.

And the need is growing... this month alone, Thomas County Cares is working with 249 people, many of them unsheltered, or living in hotels.

"So some people are suffering from food insecurities. Some are having trouble finding employment. Inflation is obviously on the rise. We have folks that have medical issues, and their issues are not being met. We have folks that need help finding their way to health care and to mental health services, as well as drug rehabilitation and things like that. So this resource fair just brings together many, many partners that partner with us through the Homeless Coalition, and that allows us to get those resources out to those in need," said Murphy.

Priscilla McIntire is one of those getting help today.

She's been disabled since 2014, unable to work, and now facing homelessness.

For her, showing up to something like this is about more than just getting supplies.

"I think it's a big help to the community because a lot of people got a lot of stuff going on for their lives that we don't know about, but they know about. And I think it's OK for them to keep coming," said McIntire.

Another local resource is Thomasville Street Feed. They give out free meals every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

