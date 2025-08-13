Thomasville Center for the Arts unveils new classes, exhibit, and longer hours

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — The Thomasville Center for the Arts is rolling out new classes, extended hours, and a Red Hills wildlife exhibit to engage the community in fresh ways.



New courses and workshops for kids and adults, including after-school programs for K-8 and “Imagine Studio” for ages 2-5 starting August 11.



Extended hours: now open Mondays and until 5 p.m. on weekdays, giving more time to explore classes and exhibits.



Watch the video to learn when the exhibit opens and when Ron Thomson will hold a two-day painting workshop for adults.

Thomasville Center for the Arts is kicking off fall with more classes, longer hours, and a one-of-a-kind wildlife art exhibition.

I’m taking you inside the Center to see what’s new and find out how it benefits our community.

“We know that kids and teens are spending more time in front of screens and cell phones than ever before in history. And we really are encouraging people of all ages to slow down and come visit us at the center. Let your mind unwind,” said Wolfe.

Erin Wolfe, Executive Director at the Thomasville Center for the Arts, says they’re on a mission to expand art programming, especially for youth in our community.

This year, they’ve added fresh classes and broadened their after-school options, making sure kids and teens have a creative, welcoming place to unplug and grow.

“We have added some new classes and expanded our offerings for art in the afternoon this year. So we have performing arts, we have visual arts, as well as printmaking,” said Wolfe.

Beyond those exciting classes, the Center is also running their popular “Imagine Studio” for kids ages 2 to 5 — a Montessori-inspired space that helps little ones explore, create, and build social skills through art.

And on top of that, a major new exhibit is opening soon, showcasing the incredible wildlife paintings of Thomasville’s very own Ron Thomson.

“I would call my art expressive realism. So I'm very much interested in showing you the world we live in, but I want to do it in an incredibly expressive way,” said Thomson.

Ron was commissioned by local partners to create a collection focused on the rich wildlife of the Red Hills region.

These paintings highlight the unique animals and landscapes right here in Thomasville, bringing the area’s natural beauty into the spotlight like never before.

“And so after a year and a half, 24 paintings were created for all of their offices. These are private offices. So for the first time, these are going to be exhibited in one space, and it's open to the public, and I invite everybody to come out and see,” said Thompson

Thomson is also leading a two-day wildlife painting workshop for adults on September 19-20, limited to just 12 participants, giving artists a rare chance to learn directly from one of the region’s top wildlife painters.

You can still sign up for fall art classes through the end of August, even though they already started.

