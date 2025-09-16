Thomasville golf tournament raises thousands to help homeless neighbors

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — A charity golf tournament at the Oaks is helping Thomas County CARES raise up to $25,000 to support unsheltered neighbors.



Over 80 golfers participated in a 4-person scramble to raise funds for Thomas County CARES.



The nonprofit now serves 256 unsheltered individuals, providing food, housing, and medical assistance.



Watch the video to see how proceeds from the tournament will help expand services and inspire future community fundraising events.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Homelessness is a growing issue in Thomas County, and Thomas County CARES is the only group dedicated to tackling it.

I'm showing you how a golf tournament could bring in $25,000 to fuel their mission.

It all started here at the Oaks Golf Course where more than 80 golfers, making up 21 teams, teed off with one shared goal: raising money to support Thomas County CARES.

"It's for helping the unsheltered and the people that are sheltered that are in need. Because right now, there are a lot of people in need. And this will help us help them," said Harper.

Cindy Harper is co-founder of Thomas County CARES, the only nonprofit in the county dedicated to serving people who don't have a place to call home.

When I first met Cindy and Executive Director Tammy Murphy, they were serving just a few dozen people out of a small space.

Today, their roster has grown to 256 unsheltered neighbors who count on them for meals, clothing, and housing support.

And Murphy says this golf tournament will help them reach even further.

"This is opening a lot of doors for us because we have never participated in a fundraiser of this magnitude. So this is going to get an immense blessing for those who are experiencing homelessness, not just our individuals, but also for our families that are in this area. It's going to bring more funding to us," said Murpy.

Tickets ran $125 per person, or $500 for a four-person team. On top of that, sponsors chipped in as much as $2,500.

All of it adds up toward a goal of $25,000 money that translates directly into critical support for the most vulnerable.

"It's to get people off of the streets to get them the help they need. To get them the food and the medical care. All of these things are needed. And without funding, we can't do that to help them," said Harper.

Murphy tells me this has encouraged them to do their own fundraising event in November.

She called it a night unsheltered, where neighbors donate money to simulate what it feels like to be unsheltered.

