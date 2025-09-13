Coding meets music in Thomas County classrooms

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — A new program helps students learn how to code through music, allowing students to pick up the skill through creativity.



EarSketch, a free program created by Georgia Tech, teaches coding by letting students mix tracks like DJs.

It’s part of the Rural Computer Science Initiative, which connects rural schools with top Georgia Tech instructors and resources.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

We hear a lot about kids spending too much time on screens, but what if those screens could actually spark creativity?

I'm inside a classroom where students are using code to make their own music.

"We teach computer science in most Georgia schools now, starting in elementary school. In Thomas County, we start at kindergarten. But we're not teaching computer science to turn students into programmers or developers. We're teaching it because computer science, along with math, improve your logical thinking skills," says Mark Thompson. He teaches computer science at Thomas County Central High School.

He says these critical thinking skills are just as important as learning to read and write, especially with the way the world is heading.

"We also need students to have a better understanding of what technology is. Because with AI in every industry now, technology touches every aspect of our lives," said Thompson.

One way he's helping students build those skills is through EarSketch, a program designed by Georgia Tech.

It's taught remotely by Georgia Tech instructors and gives students a chance to code their own music.

"The kids aren't making music so much as they're mixing tracks. So they have all kinds of music from dozens and dozens of popular artists that are part of this program. It's samples from their different songs and beats. And the kids use computer science concepts to put all of these tracks together and mix their own music like a DJ," said Thompson.

One student who's been diving into beats and experimenting with the program is Cody Wehner.

"I learned a lot, but then we started this program, and it just really opened my eyes. With smart people from Georgia Tech helping us do this, it really helps me understand it more, because they had to learn it too," said Wehner.

The program integrates both creativity and logic, engaging students' left and right brains.

"It's intriguing. I like the code, first of all, but it can be boring if you're just doing numbers and random stuff. With beats, it makes it very fun," said Wehner.

By the end of this school year, the Rural Computer Science Initiative expects to reach more than 10,000 students across Georgia, including kids right here in Thomas County.

