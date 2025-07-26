Christmas in July brings boost to downtown Thomasville businesses

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — Thomasville’s Christmas in July celebration is using festive fun, including photos with Santa, to bring families downtown and give small businesses an economic boost.



Summertime Santa is the centerpiece of Thomasville’s expanded Christmas in July event, taking photos and cheering on families downtown.



Local shops and vendors are offering special sales to attract visitors and encourage people to explore and support small businesses.



The event is part of a broader effort to drive foot traffic and stimulate the local economy during the slower summer season.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It might be the middle of summer, but downtown Thomasville is feeling a little festive.

I'm checking out what Christmas in July looks like in the heat, and how it's giving downtown businesses a boost.

Christmas in July is back in Thomasville.

City leaders say it's all about encouraging folks to stop by downtown, explore local shops, and support the small businesses that keep this community running, but this year, it's bigger than just sales.

Visitors can catch live music, snap a photo with Summertime Santa, and even write a letter to the North Pole all while grabbing deals from over 20 downtown stores.

The city has also set up a back-to-school giveaway at the Ritz Amphitheater where families can grab free school supplies, food and other goods.

Organizers say the goal is simple: bring more foot traffic to downtown and grow the local economy.

And it's working...

last year alone, downtown events brought in nearly 160,000 visitors.

Now with Santa spreading cheer and snapping photos with families downtown, the city's hoping to draw even more people to stroll, shop, and stay a while.

