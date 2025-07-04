Residents hold 'No Kings 2.0' Protest at Cherokee Lake Park in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, GA (WTXL) — A July 4th demonstration in Thomasville turned the holiday into a platform for protest, as residents voiced concerns over government overreach and recent federal legislation.



"No Kings 2.0" hosted a July 4th protest at Cherokee Lake Park

Participants called out authoritarianism, racism, and Medicaid cuts

Watch the video to hear from a local teacher and protesters speaking out against the spending bill

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

In Thomasville, this year’s 4th of July gathering took a different tone. A group called “No Kings 2.0” held a demonstration at Cherokee Lake Park.

They protested what they called authoritarianism, racism, and unchecked power. The one-hour event took place near Smith and Covington Avenues.

ABC 27 spoke with Sarah White, a local high school teacher and Medicaid recipient.

"In my seventy-fifth year, protesting. The awful, horrible bill that was passed by our congress this weekend. It will harm so many people. And in Medicaid, and so many reasons. As I’ve said on my sign, I know history and I know this is, and we’re in a very serious situation, and I had to be here.”

She says she came out to speak against the federal mega bill that President Trump was set to sign today. White says she hopes to see better for American democracy and plans to keep showing up to demonstrations.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.