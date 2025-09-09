Thomasville City Council approves new Downtown Entertainment District, alcohol ordinance

THOMASVILLE, GA — On Monday night, the Thomasville City Council approved to amend the current alcoholic beverage ordinance, creating a new Downtown Entertainment District.

In a press release, it states that this approval creates regulations for the consumption of alcoholic beverages and outdoor dining on public property within the district.

City of Thomasville

The ordinance takes effect next month on October 1st. Below are the alcohol consumption hours on public property throughout the Entertainment District:



Monday - Saturday: 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Sunday: 12:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Below are the areas where alcoholic beverages may not be consumed and container requirements:



On parcels used as a church, daycare center, or school.

In any private parking lot within the Entertainment District.

Beverages must be purchased from a licensed establishment within the Entertainment District.

Beverages must be served in a clear plastic cup no larger than 16 oz.

Beverages must include an identifying logo from the establishment where the beverage was purchased.

The city must also install signs marking the boundaries of the Entertainment District, and businesses must also post signage at all entrances/exits notifying customers of the public consumption rules.

For more details on the ordinance, click here.

