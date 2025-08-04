Thomasville City Schools open $52M campus with new security and phone policy

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — New year, new rules: Thomasville schools are tightening security and opening doors to career training with help from Georgia Tech.



New security upgrades include weapons detection systems, shatter-resistant film, and more school resource officers.



A no-phone policy for students will be enforced this fall under Georgia’s new House Bill 360.



The district is partnering with Georgia Tech to launch the state’s first advanced manufacturing program with cutting-edge equipment.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

After nearly 50 years, this school system is getting the upgrade it's been waiting for.

I'm neighborhood reporter, and I'm checking out the brand-new $52 million campus that's opening its doors Monday.

The new building has been under construction for about three years. It's fully up to date with modern infrastructure, better accessibility, and what Superintendent Scott Sweeting is most excited about: new technology.

"We're starting the first advanced manufacturing program in the state of Georgia. So with that, we partnered with Georgia Tech. And we have a CNC milling machine, a Tormach milling machine, which is a $70,000 piece of equipment which we received through a grant through Georgia Tech," said Sweeting.

As for the old building, it won't go to waste.

"Our transportation department will be moved over there. Our SRO program will also be moved to that location. We actually have the Jack Hadley Museum, which wants to use that area while they are undergoing their own reconstruction. We have the Thomasville Community Center. They want to also be able to use that area," said Sweeting.

But beyond brand-new buildings and classrooms, Thomasville City Schools is also rolling out new security measures to help protect students and staff, following the deadly shooting that happened at Apalachee High School last year.

Chief Academic Officer Jordan Williams says safety upgrades are now in place across the system.

That includes shatter-resistant film on high-traffic entry points and a new weapons detection system.

"It's a very non-invasive weapons detection system that is great for schools because you have so many students at one time coming into a school. And so when you think of like an old-school metal detector or maybe something you would go through at TSA at a big airport, it's very intrusive. It takes a lot of time. So we needed some state-of-the-art equipment that will notify us with mass casualty weapons," said Williams.

Four scanners are already installed covering the entrances to McIntyre Park, Scholars Academy, Thomasville High, and the main bus drop-off.

All staff have been trained to use them, and every student will go through one each morning.

And here's something parents and students will definitely notice this fall: a brand-new no-cell phone policy, supported by Georgia's House Bill 360.

"Every student in our 6-12 building will be given a Yondr Pouch every single day. And the expectation is that they put their phone in the pouch and they lock it, and they keep it with them. The school's not taking their phone, but we limit the access of the phone," said Williams.

He says the goal is to limit distractions and improve mental health while still giving parents a way to reach their kids through the school office.

Although students will start classes on the new campus Monday, construction crews will remain on-site through mid-September to finish final touches, including the gym.

