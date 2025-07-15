Pet Spa Day gives SRTC vet tech students hands-on training and helps local pets

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — Southern Regional Technical College's Veterinary Technology program is holding its annual Pet Spa Day this weekend, giving students a hands-on experience and allowing community members a chance to get their pet groomed for a low cost.



Pet Spa Day runs Saturday, July 19, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at SRTC’s Thomasville campus, Building B, no appointment needed.



Students perform bathing, nail trims, ear cleaning, and more under faculty supervision — all for $25 per dog.



Watch the video to learn how the proceeds from the event will be used to help the program grow.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

SRTC's Veterinary Technology program is using community pets to train students and build the future local workforce.

I'm showing you why this one-day event matters for students, pets, and the industry.

"This whole career is just basically hands-on experience. You just gain a lot actually working with them and doing it. You can learn everything you can in lecture, but you still have to do the hands-on for you to actually completely understand it and get the skills for that," said Bibby.

Annabeth Bibby, President of the Vet Tech Club, tells me that's why she looks forward to Pet Spa Day every semester.

"These are skills that they're going to take with them out into the real world, skills that they need to master, like nail trimming and ear cleaning when they go and work on real patients one day in the veterinary setting. So this is a great way for them to get comfortable with those skills in a low-stress environment under faculty supervision before they have to go out and do them in a paid position," said Mason.

The services include a bath, towel dry, ear cleaning, nail trim, and more, all for just $25 per dog.

All money collected goes straight back into the vet tech program, helping pay for equipment, learning tools, and training opportunities.

Last summer, students handled 62 dogs in one morning, and this year, they're preparing for another packed day.

"It's just a high volume of animals. So we have a lot of spaces around here that we can separate them and things like that. It's just neck-dig that day because we don't have appointments, so it's just drop-offs. And so we're kind of just all running around with a chicken with their head cut off," said Bibby.

It's all happening this Saturday at Southern Regional Technical College's Thomasville campus from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. in Building B.

