Federal cuts put Thomasville nursing home at risk of closing

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — Georgia nursing homes that care for low-income seniors — including one in Thomasville — are on the brink of closure due to deep Medicaid cuts in a new federal law.



A new Trump-era budget law includes steep Medicaid cuts that could force 37 nursing homes to close across Georgia, including Thomasville’s only facility for low-income seniors.



The potential closure would impact dozens of local residents who rely on long-term care and have nowhere else nearby to go.

A new federal law is threatening to shut down the place many Thomasville seniors call home.

A new study from Brown University School of Public Health warns that 37 nursing homes across Georgia are at risk of shutting down.

And it's all because of Medicaid cuts in a Trump-backed budget law. That study shows the closures could hit rural communities the hardest — places like Thomasville.

Now, Senator Jon Ossoff is speaking out, calling this the biggest Medicaid cut in U.S. history and warning it puts thousands of vulnerable seniors in financial jeopardy.

"It's the most significant cut to the Medicaid program in American history at a time when 70 percent of Georgia seniors in nursing homes are covered by Medicaid," said senator Ossoff.

And one of the nursing homes on that list?

Thomasville's Health and Rehab Center, also known as the Thomasville Care Center.

It's where I met Nazareth Harris, a senior who's rebuilding his strength through physical therapy, fully supported by Medicaid.

He tells me doctors once said he'd never walk or talk again, but thanks to the care he's getting right here in Thomasville, he's proving them wrong.

"The therapist is awesome. I mean, when I first come here, I wasn't able to do too much walking, but now I'm able to walk a lot with my walker. I'm able to pull up more, and they show care, you know, and the therapy is great," said Harris.

But the truth is, seniors like Harris aren't guaranteed to keep receiving that help.

I reached out to leaders at the nursing home they told me they have no comment at this time.

Still, Harris says he's worried, not just for himself, but for the dozens of other residents who've built their lives here and depend on this facility to stay healthy and safe.

"It'll affect a lot of them that they're trying to go other places for help, but, they've been living here all their life, and they work here, and they put in for Medicaid or Medicare. So why, I mean, it's very disappointing. It's a bad decision for the people here in Thomasville," said Harris.

If you or someone you love is affected by this, Senator Ossoff's office is encouraging residents to speak out.

You can contact your local representative or share your story online.

