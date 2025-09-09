Newcomer challenges longtime councilmember in Thomasville

With elections approaching, Stephan Thompson is challenging incumbent Terry Scott for Thomasville’s District 1 seat, highlighting competing visions for utility bills and neighborhood growth.

Stephan Thompson, a Thomasville native with a degree in organizational leadership, is running for District 1 city council.

His campaign is centered on lowering the burden of high utility bills and finding new revenue sources for the city of Thomasville, while also focusing on community projects like parks, education, and neighborhood development.



Watch the video to see what incumbent Terry Scott says he's continuing to fight for and why he says his long record of community projects speaks for themselves.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Thomasville voters will see a fresh face on the ballot this November.

I'm digging into why Stephan Thompson is stepping up to challenge longtime Councilmember Terry Scott.

Elections are coming up, and one person running for the District 1 seat is Thomasville native Stephan Thompson.

"I also have a degree in organizational leadership with a concentration in public service. So it kind of fits in that wheelhouse of, you know, how city government works, how local government works, and all the way up to a federal level. Not quite to say I have an understanding of that, but I do, at some level," said Thompson.

Thompson says his main priority is making sure utility costs don't overwhelm residents and helping the city explore other revenue sources.

"For some of the people in District 1 specifically, their utility bill is the largest bill that they have per month. For some, it's even equivalent to their rent. So I want to make sure that we're doing everything that we can to minimize the effect of the building. I mean, we have to do what we have to do as a city," said Thompson.

As for the man he's running against, Terry Scott has been serving on city council since 2016 and says he's always fought for the voices of all people.

"We have a lot of folks that's right now on fixed income. They can't stand a $1 or $2 light bill increase. So I have to advocate for them," said Scott.

Scott says his record shows his commitment to the community.

"Look my record. My record. Look what I've done. I've done so much and I've been in office. Every time I get in office, I do something positive for the community. Projects. Journal 3, it took six years to get done, but it's being done right now. Sidewalks has been done on Journal 3. Like I said, again, Western Park, resurfacing Martin Luther King Drive, Sidewalks on Martin Luther King Drive," said Scott.

Both candidates have been campaigning with yard signs and social media posts.

Terry Scott tells me he's holding a meet and greet on October 19th from 11 to 1 at the Thomas County Library.

