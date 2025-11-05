THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — Election Day 2025 marked the beginning of major changes in Thomas County.



68% of voters approved renewing the penny sales tax for another five years, funding school safety, buses, and classroom technology in both county and city districts.



Democrats Peter Hubbard and Alicia Johnson won their races, ending decades of Republican control over Georgia’s Public Service Commission which sets utility rates.



Terry Scott re-elected to Thomasville City Council District 1 Post 2, Austin Williams and Vicki T. Jackson won Thomasville school board seats, and turnout topped 4,500 voters.



Schools, power bills & city leadership: Thomas County election results you need to know

One of the biggest things on the ballot this year was the Education SPLOST: a one-cent sales tax renewed every five years.

It funds school safety, technology, new buses, and building upgrades for both Thomas County and Thomasville City Schools.

"The SPLOST funding is very important to me, mainly because of my role as supervisor for the School Resource Officer Program. With this e-SPLOST, they're able to dedicate funds to other areas that normally would have taken away from being able to fund the resource officers we have now," said Capt. Steven Jones with the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office.

The E-SPLOST passed with 68% of voters in favor, extending the penny tax for another five years.

That means continued funding for classroom technology, school renovations, and safety improvements, including updates to Garrison Pilcher and new performance spaces at Thomas County Central.

Another major race was for the Public Service Commission, the board that regulates Georgia Power and sets utility rates across the state.

Both District 2 and 3 races were tight, with Republican incumbents leading in Thomas County’s local results.

“We voted in that mainly just to maintain the Republican representation,” said David Grantham, a local voter.

But statewide, both seats flipped with Democrats Peter Hubbard and Alicia Johnson winning their races.

That’s a big shift for Georgia. The PSC has been Republican-led for more than two decades.

It could affect how future energy rate cases are reviewed, potentially changing how power costs are balanced between large data centers and everyday customers.

Other local results include Terry Scott holding his seat on the Thomasville City Council District 1, Post 2, winning by about 17% over Stephan Thompson.

“I feel great, We had a good team together, and I'm glad, I'm glad it's behind us. The next four years, I'm continuing the same thing: infrastructure, revitalization, get some new houses built in the community and everything, doing a lot more community events and everything for the citizens in the community,” said Scott.

Now these are the latest unofficial results from the Elections Office, official counts come next week.

