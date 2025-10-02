SEE WHY: Work on Thomasville's Coffee Road bridge is taking longer than expected

The Coffee Road bridge, a key link between Thomasville and Barwick since 1959, collapsed last year due to structural damage and gaps under the riverbed.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's been over a year since the Coffee Road bridge shut down, and neighbors say the wait for a new one feels endless.

The Coffee Road bridge has connected Thomasville and Barwick since 1959. Families, farmers, and neighbors used the bridge every day heading into town.

Last year, I showed you how quickly the bridge closed after pieces started falling apart.

"They believe that there might be some gaps underneath the riverbed, and over time, a little bit of it crumbled away, and a little bit more crumbled away until the supporting spot underneath the end of the bridge gave away and caused it to sink," said Jerry Woods, a project manager with GDOT.

At the time, state leaders promised a new, wider bridge. But instead of construction starting right away, months went by as crews finalized designs and plans. Work only officially got underway this past August.

"So it took so long because we were not done with the plans. The plans for the construction of the bridge were not complete whenever the bridge fell in, so it took time to finish the plans, to get it out for bids, and to get the bids back in before they could commence with starting on the bridge," said Jay Knight with public works.

Knight says those plans were critical as engineers needed to figure out why the bridge gave out so fast and how to design a bridge strong enough to last for generations and wide enough to handle today's traffic.

"We're working hard to make it as strong and safe as we can," said Woods.

In the meantime, neighbors are stuck with a detour.

Instead of crossing the bridge in under a minute, drivers take McKinnon Road, adding about a mile and a half and several extra minutes to every trip.

Officials say work on the bridge should be complete by the end of the year.

