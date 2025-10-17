More than 1,200 volunteers tackling 60+ projects to help families and nonprofits in Thomas County

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — More than 1,200 volunteers are coming together across Thomas County, working on 60+ projects to support families, seniors, and local nonprofits in need.



61 project sites: Volunteers are working countywide from Thomasville to Boston, Pavo, and even Cairo.



The projects include food distribution, hygiene kit assembly, and support for local shelters like Miss Kitty and Flying Pig Animal Sanctuary.



Organizers say rising costs and tighter budgets make this kind of community support more vital than ever.

Over 1,300 volunteers across more than 60 sites will be working side-by-side to make a difference in Thomas County this weekend.

Hands On Thomas County is all about giving back where you live.

The nonprofit connects volunteers to year-round projects, but this one day stands out.

Hands On Thomas County Day is when the entire community comes together to serve in one big push to make a lasting impact.

"The idea is that we're spread out all over the county, not just in one place, but at 61 different places. And you'll see people in their Hands-On Thomas County t-shirts and in their business t-shirts and their school shirts all throughout the city of Thomasville, Boston, Pavo, Coolidge, Metcalf, Megs, even in Cairo," said Kiminas.

Angela Kiminas, the executive director, tells me with prices rising and budgets tightening, the need for help keeps growing.

Volunteers are stepping in to fill the gap helping nonprofits, seniors, and families struggling to afford food or everyday essentials.

"We have some people that will be putting together hygiene kits for human service agencies. We have people distributing food in three different locations. We have people out at Flying Pig Animal Sanctuary helping them with their animals. We also have people at Miss Kitty and Thomasville Humane," said Kiminas.

For people like Jeremy Rich, a county commissioner, educator, and pastor, it's also a reminder that giving back is part of what holds a community together.

"It is always empowering and lots of laughter and fun. Friends come together and even new friends get to meet each other and have an opportunity to share with each other. We feel accomplished, and you've given of yourself, of your time, effort, and energy to do something greater for the good of the community," said Rich.

If you want to pick up a food box, head to Harper Elementary at 10 a.m. or go to Weston Park for fresh produce starting at 8 a.m. this Saturday.

