More than 8,900 Thomas County residents, nearly a quarter of the population, rely on SNAP benefits that are set to pause after November 1.



Thomas County Food Bank reports a 20% increase in demand this month; Second Harvest says calls for food have doubled since the shutdown.



Watch the video below to see what Thomas County CARES and city leaders are planning to do to help.

Thomas County prepares emergency response as SNAP benefits pause

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

With SNAP funding set to pause, local leaders are telling families to stock up on canned goods, powdered milk, and anything that lasts.

I'm finding out how groups like Thomas County CARES and Second Harvest are helping residents prepare for what could be weeks without aid.

"So there are 8,900 plus residents in our community that receive SNAP. And that number is shocking, but then when you stop and realize that that is one quarter of our population here in Thomasville, that is significant," said Thomas County CARES Director Tammie Murphy.

Murphy says anyone on SNAP should use their benefits now before cards potentially stop working after November 1.

She's encouraging families to buy shelf-stable foods like canned meats, rice, and powdered milk, so they'll have enough to last through the next few weeks.

"Thomas County Cares continues to share with everyone to go ahead and use up those SNAP dollars just in case the card does not work November 1st. We just really don't know how that is going to work out. It says on the website that your funds will not be taken from October, but we don't know if it's going to continue to carry, and that you can use it," said Murphy.

Local nonprofits are stepping up, organizing daily street feeds and food drives to fill the gap. Murphy says Thomasville Street Feed, Salvation Army, and several churches are expanding their meal programs, but it's still not enough to meet the growing demand.

Manna Drops and Fresh Food Giveaways in Thomas County:



Hands On Thomas County : Drive-through Manna Drop at Harper Elementary School Date: November 8, 10 a.m.



Rotary Club: Drive-through Manna Drop at Weston Park, Felix Street, Thomasville. Schedule: Third Saturday monthly, 8–10:30 a.m. until food runs out. Upcoming Dates: Nov. 22, Dec. 20, Jan. 17



Victory Fellowship Church: Manna drop at 11905 U.S. Highway 19 North, Thomasville, GA 31757. Date: November 1, 9–11 a.m.

Community Dinners in Thomas County:

Church of the Good Shepherd – 515 Oak Street, Thomasville, GA Hours: Sundays, 4–5 p.m. Details: Community dinner open to all. Two-plate maximum per person. Carry-out or dine-in.



Fellowship Church of Christ – 68 Patterson Still Road, Thomasville, GA Date: Sunday, November 2, 11:30 a.m.–2 p.m. Details: Community meal.



Thomasville Streetfeed – Flipper Park, 806 North Broad Street, Thomasville, GA Schedule: Sundays at 4:30 p.m. Details: Free meal for anyone. Guests are welcome to bring food to share.



Thomas County CARES – Flipper Park, 806 North Broad Street, Thomasville, GA Schedule: Tuesdays at 4 p.m. Details: Community meal.



Salvation Army – 514 West Jackson Street, Thomasville, GA Schedule: Wednesdays at 4:30 p.m. Details: Free meal service.



Thomasville Streetfeed – Clifford CME Temple Church, 2007 Smith Avenue, Thomasville, GA Schedule: Fridays at 4:30 p.m. Details: Free meal for anyone. Guests are welcome to bring food to share.

"When you're feeding, you're feeding for like 30 minutes, not everyone can make it there. But we get phone calls constantly for blessing boxes and that is to meet the needs in households. And so the food that comes in and the donation drives will go to families that are in need and have been hit by SNAP suspension," said Murphy.

Murphy tells me they’re still finalizing a plan and recruiting volunteers to help transport food and supplies to elderly, disabled, and homebound neighbors, especially as Meals on Wheels is also set to pause on November 1st.

At the Thomas County Food Bank, leaders say they've already seen a 20% jump in families coming in this month, and that number could double as SNAP benefits disappear.

"Unfortunately there are a lot of people that rely on food from the SNAP program almost exclusively. I interviewed a father recently who had about four children and no income in the family and about $600 in SNAP benefits," said Jerilyn Falconer, the president of Thomas County food bank.

Falconer says about 80% of their supply comes from Second Harvest of South Georgia.

And Second Harvest tells me calls for food have doubled since the government shutdown began.

Both food banks are now asking for monetary donations and volunteers to help restock shelves and prepare for what could be a long stretch of need.

Thomas County CARES is also need of donations to help fill nourishment boxes for families affected by the SNAP cuts.

Here are some of the items they're looking for:



Canned beans, meats, and vegetables

Cereal and powdered milk

Granola bars, Pop-Tarts, breakfast items

Pop-top cans

Pouch tuna and shelf-stable proteins

Please call Thomas County CARES (TCC) at 229-564-7516 to arrange a drop-off or learn how to help.

Food Pantries in Thomas County:



Disciples of Jesus Ministries, Inc. – 228 Augusta Avenue, Thomasville, GA

Hours: Tuesday and Thursday, 12–2 p.m.



First Seventh Day Adventist Church – 1400 Magnolia Street, Thomasville, GA

Hours: Fourth Wednesday, 4–6 p.m.



House of Prayer Five Fold Ministries, Inc. – 723 Cherokee Street, Thomasville, GA

Hours: Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.



Northwoods Church of God – 640 Hall Road, Thomasville, GA

Hours: Third Saturday, 8:30–10 a.m.



Vision of Hope Missionary Baptist Church – 1216 West Hyde Park Avenue, Thomasville, GA

Hours: Third Wednesday monthly, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. (next: Nov. 19)



Victory Fellowship Church – 11905 U.S. Highway 19 North, Thomasville, GA 31757

Hours: Thursdays, 9–11 a.m.



Thomas County Food Bank and Outreach Center – 430 North Broad Street, Thomasville, GA

Hours: Monday, 3–5 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m.–12 p.m.

Details: Food boxes available every four weeks per household (every two weeks for homeless individuals). Emergency food boxes available for those outside Thomas County. Seasonal coat and blanket distribution offered, along with sleeping bags and box fans when in season.

