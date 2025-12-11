School bus dropoff reveals growing number of kids living in Thomasville motels

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — A viral post revealed many families in Thomasville are having to stay in motels just to make ends meet. The community is now working to help them.



Around 40 children are currently living at the Red Roof Inn, due to evictions, rising rent, job loss, or being unable to meet strict income requirements for housing.



Neighbors are now donating food, clothing, toiletries, stockings, and paid nights of shelter.



Dozens of Thomasville kids are growing up in motel rooms, and one neighbor says seeing students step off a school bus at the Red Roof Inn was his wake-up call.

"I mean, how can you raise your family in a one box room? I couldn't believe what I was seeing," said neighbor Roderick Banks.

It all started when Banks saw two school buses drop off dozens of kids at the Red Roof Inn on U.S. 19, a moment he says he never expected to see here.

"I was not aware that a lot of families stay in motels in Thomasville. I guess due to increases of the rent and the houses. There are not that many affordable homes in Thomasville. And it was just a total shock. I was not aware of that," said Banks.

After posting what he saw online, the conversation exploded. Neighbors started sharing their own experiences and asking how they could step in to help.

"It was crazy. Yeah. We did not expect that at all to happen," said Brittany Smith.

Brittany Smith and Linda Cooper work at the inn and say the response from the community has been overwhelming: food, clothes, and supplies being dropped off nonstop.

They tell me they’ve been doing everything they can to help the families staying there. After someone donated a box of supplies, they bought the rest themselves, price-matched items and made sure every child received a stocking with a toothbrush, snacks, and small essentials just so they would have something.

They say donations go fast because around 40 children live here, some because of evictions, others after losing jobs, or simply because rent and utilities are too high.

I spoke with Heather Sherman, a single mother of eight. Six of her children live at the hotel.

"So me and my kids have been in a hotel since I believe it was March of 2023. So, it's been crazy, but we make do. We have to. We have no other option. I lost my vehicle last year so that's kind of another reason why I did end up coming and working here too. It was just, it was easier on me. I'm here for my kids. I can check on them, you know, and just no need to worry about do I have a ride to work," said Sherman.

Heather tells me rising rent, eviction history, utility costs, and income requirements make it almost impossible to get approved for a rental and for her, a hotel ends up being cheaper and more stable.

"It's hard to meet the requirements. It's just finding somebody that's just willing to take a chance on someone. I'm sure that so many of these families feel the same way, you know. Just take a chance and see that we're going to do what we can to provide a home for our children," said Sherman.

Her plan now is to wait for her tax return, buy a vehicle, and then try again to find a stable home for her kids.

"I'm tired a lot, and I don't think it's just like physically my body is tired. It's more so emotionally and mentally just drained of wanting to see the light at the end of the tunnel and knowing when am I going to be able to give my kids what they deserve in an actual home and a vehicle that I can take them places," said Sherman.

The Juneteenth Foundation is hosting a feed at the hotel on December 23rd and bringing resources directly to the families who live here from toys, books and clothes.

You can help by donating to the Juneteeth foundation or paying for a family's stay at the Red Roof Inn or helping Heather buy a car and secure more stable housing.

