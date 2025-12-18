Thomas County Central defeats Gainesville, wins 5A state title

ATLANTA — The Thomas County Central Yellow Jackets are the state's best once again. The team defeated the Gainesville Red Elephants in Georgia's 5A state football championship in Atlanta Wednesday night.

The 62-21 blowout win capped off an unbeaten season for the Yellow Jackets.

https://x.com/tcchsyjfootball/status/2001516438889083025?s=20

The Yellow Jackets got ahead early, taking a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. They did not look back.

After taking a 21-7 halftime lead, Thomas County Central followed it up with a stronger 2nd half performance.

Christian "Deuce" Lawrence led the way with 5 total touchdowns and more than 320 yards.

Leading up to Wednesday's game, the Yellow Jackets were nothing short of dominant during the state playoffs, beating each of their opponents by more than 20 points.

That dominance was on full display during the regular season as well. Thomas County Central scored at least 35 points in every game.

We were in the Jackets Nest when Thomas County Central scored 79 points against Florida High.

We were there as families, students, and alumni came out for a fan send-off earlier this week as the team left for Atlanta.

Now, those fans will get to celebrate as the new state champions return home.

