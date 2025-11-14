Downtown Thomasville boutique launches coat and blanket drive amid early cold snap

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — Ally B Boutique is offering a $10 coupon for every donated coat or blanket to help neighbors stay warm this winter.



Temperatures dropped into the 20s this week, creating an urgent need for warm clothing among Thomas County’s 250–300 homeless residents.



Ally B Boutique placed a donation box inside the store and will deliver items to the Fountain of Life, which can only sleep 18 people each night.



Watch the video below to see how you can earn a $10 coupon with your donation.

Downtown boutique launches coat and blanket drive amid early cold snap

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The cold hit early this year, and for many families in Thomasville, warm coats simply aren't in the budget.

I'm checking on how a downtown boutique is stepping up with a $10 incentive to drive donations and keep neighbors warm.

"Well knowing the need of our community first off but then also our customers are just extremely giving and cheerful and it truly is a season of thanksgiving so they're always looking at ways to kind of give back as well and they were already going to be out Christmas shopping so they figured you know I might as well um do for myself and do for others as well," said April Fletcher, owner of Alley B Boutique.

April owns Ally B in Downtown Thomasville. When temps dropped into the 20s this week, she saw how unprepared many families were.

So she put out a donation box for coats and blankets, and says customers can donate one and grab a new one if they need to.

Every donation gets a $10 coupon.

"Hopefully, we'll get enough goods to take a Fountain of Life here in Thomasville. They're doing their open house this Sunday, so I was hoping to have a box full of goodies to be able to deliver for them for their open house here in Thomasville, it's a local rescue mission," said Fletcher.

Fountain of Life is the only homeless shelter in Thomas County.

They're open Thursday through Sunday nights, but they try to expand when it drops below 32 degrees... and that's getting harder to afford. Even on their busiest nights, there still aren't enough beds.

"There are probably between 250 to 300 homeless people in Thomas County. We can only sleep 18 so there is a need," said Anne Pridgen, Treasurer at Fountain of Life.

The shelter is first-come, first-served.

People who show up get a hot meal, warm clothes, and a blanket, but that only happens when donations come in.

You can drop off a blanket or coat at Ally B Boutique now through Saturday.

You can also donate directly to the shelter during their open house this Sunday from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at 612 East Clay Street.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.