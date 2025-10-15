Noah’s Ark at Pebble Hill: 60 years strong, but in need of repair

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — Pebble Hill Plantation is raising funds to stabilize and protect its 60-year-old Noah’s Ark. They're repairing wood, restoring murals, and adding a protective shelter for future generations.



Phase one focuses on stabilizing the Ark, repairing rotted wood, and constructing a 20-by-40-foot pole barn to shield it from the elements.



A local family foundation has contributed to repairs, but an additional $34,000 is still needed to complete phase one.



Long-term plans include creating a larger, covered gathering space near the Ark for families, events, and outdoor programs.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

This ark isn't built to float, but it's been standing strong for more than 60 years at Pebble Hill.

Now, with wood decay and weather damage setting in, the plantation is calling on the community to help preserve this piece of Thomasville's story.

Built around 1960 near Pebble Hill's scenic pond, Noah's Ark was originally a bathhouse for the plantation's lake property.

Inside, it features a hand-painted mural showing pairs of animals just like the story itself.

Lori Curtis, curator at Pebble Hill, tells me it never fails to fascinate visitors.

"They're a little taken aback. They find it surprising to find something like this at Pebble Hill, and it's very charming for young people," said Curtis.

Decades of weather exposure and recent severe storms have taken their toll. The wood is rotting, and the roof is leaking, threatening both the structure and the artwork inside.

"If we don't pay some attention to it soon, it is going to need a lot more repairs. So we are trying very hard to keep that from happening," said Curtis

To keep the Ark from collapsing, Pebble Hill has launched a preservation effort. They've already raised about $28,500 from local donors, but they still need over $30,000 to finish the job.

"We wanted to install a children's play structure. We wanted to have kind of a picnic area, a covered pavilion with restrooms, and that was the big picture plan. That was back in 2023. But we have since downscaled a little bit and decided that it would be more beneficial to just focus at this point on preserving the ark since it is facing deterioration at a rapid level," said Lori Everett, Development director.

Right now, phase one focuses on the basics: stabilizing the Ark, repairing the rotted wood, and building a 20-by-40-foot pole barn to shield it from the weather. But the long-term plan is to transform the space into a larger community gathering spot.

"At Pebble Hill—as beautiful as this property is and so many offerings that we have—there's one thing that we lack: we do not have a large covered space. And so this will allow us to be able to, you know, book some outdoor rentals, short-term rentals for parties, lunches and so forth," said Everett.

Neighbors can still see Noah's Ark from the outdoor grounds tour, but they can't go inside yet. The doors should open next year once the first stage of restoration is complete.

You can donate to this project at Pebble Hill's website.

