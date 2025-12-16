Central cheerleaders rally community ahead of 5A state title game

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — After Thomas County Central locked in a spot in the 5A State Championship, cheerleaders helped turn community pride into action with a fan send-off ahead of the trip to Atlanta.



Central’s cheerleaders hosted a free car-window painting event featuring blue-and-gold designs and Jacket pride.

More than 50 cars filled the Jackets’ Nest parking lot in just one afternoon before the Jackets head off to Atlanta on Wednesday.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

As Central heads back to the Benz for a shot at a state title, the support behind them is growing just as fast.

I'm seeing how cheerleaders are helping neighbors rally together and make sure this team doesn't go to Atlanta alone.

Thomas County's high school football team, Thomas County Central, is headed back to the 5A State Championship after a 49–28 win over Roswell.

Running back Christian Lawrence led the way with a monster night, rushing for 349 yards and four touchdowns.

Quarterback Jaylen Johnson also had a big game, throwing for 235 yards and two scores, sending the Yellow Jackets to their second title game in three years.

And for Thomasville and Thomas County, this run has turned into something bigger than football... it's something the whole community is rallying behind.

That's why Central's cheerleaders stepped in helping fans get game-ready with free car window painting, blue-and-gold designs, and Jacket swag for sale.

They invited families, students, and alumni to pull through the Jackets' Nest parking lot Monday from 4 to 6, where cheerleaders painted cars, took donations, and helped turn everyday drives into moving messages of support.

The Yellow Jackets take on Gainesville for the 5A State Championship Wednesday night at 7:30 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

