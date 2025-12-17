THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — A sidewalk project on Old Albany Road is underway in Thomasville. The city hopes the improvements will improve connectivity and safety in the community.



The project adds a five-foot sidewalk, crosswalks, and pedestrian safety features along a busy one mile stretch of Old Albany Road used daily by apartment residents.



City officials say about 380 nearby residents will benefit from safer walking access and better connections to surrounding neighborhoods.



Watch the video below to see when this project could be finished.

Thomasville breaks ground on $4.4 million Old Albany Road sidewalk project

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

For years, families along Old Albany Road say letting their kids walk outside meant risking their safety. Now, construction is finally underway to change that.

“This stretch is a mile long. Well, the primary impact will be that there will be a safe pedestrian walkway for the current residents, such as where we are now at Villa North, also up the street a bit is Hunter's Chase,” said Project Manager Eve Geyer.

The project adds a five-foot sidewalk along the east side of Old Albany Road, connecting apartment complexes and nearby neighborhoods that rely on this stretch every day.

Neighbors living at Villa North Apartments tell me this change has been a long time coming.

“I feel like it really is neat, because most of the kids, they'll want to go down the road and play with their friends or something. Or they'll walk, and there'll be cars coming from both directions,” said PJ Sanders, neighbor.

In addition to the sidewalk, the project includes new crosswalks and flashing pedestrian beacons to help people cross Old Albany Road more safely, especially near apartment entrances.

Project managers say once the work is complete, the goal is not just safer walking but stronger connections between neighborhoods and future development along this corridor.

“That's what typically public investment does, it drive private investment. And we already see just North of us there's at least a 200-unit residential area going in, and they'll be connected to that sidewalk on the east side of the road,” said Geyer.

And neighbors say they’re ready to finally see the progress match the noise.

“I honestly want to see it, because they've been doing all this loud banging and stuff, and we still ain't seen no progress yet,” said Sanders.

City leaders say construction along Old Albany Road is expected to wrap up by June 2026, with work continuing in phases to keep traffic moving as safely as possible.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.