THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — After the community learned that dozens of children were living at a Thomasville hotel, they decided to bring Christmas to those kids.



More than 40 children are currently living at the Red Roof Inn in Thomasville, many of them with families who say it’s the most affordable housing option available.



The Juneteenth Foundation organized a Christmas Day effort, providing meals, gifts, books, and resources for parents.



Watch the video below to see how the familes at the hotel reacted to this act of generosity.

Community brings Christmas to 40+ kids living at Thomasville hotel

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

While many families in Thomasville are preparing to celebrate Christmas at home, dozens of kids are waking up in hotel rooms.

And I'm seeing how the community is stepping in with toys, a Christmas meal, and resources to support families who need help right now.

Two weeks ago, I told you about more than 40 kids living right here at the Red Roof Inn.

Some families tell me they've been here for months, even years, because it's the most affordable option they can find in Thomasville.

After that story aired, the response was immediate.

Calls, messages, and donations started coming in like food, clothes, toys, all from people who wanted to help.

But with Christmas here, living in a hotel makes celebrating even harder with limited space, no kitchen, and very few traditions kids can count on.

"So children start talking about Christmas right after Halloween is over most of the time. Some of them talk about Thanksgiving, but most of the time they immediately start talking about Christmas and what they're going to do, what they want, and it's a big deal," said Truvine Walker, a board member with Juneteenth Foundation.

Board member Truvine Walker saw the need and helped organize a full Christmas Day effort here, bringing meals, toys, clothes, books, and resources directly to these families.

"Oh, yeah, it's very helpful, especially here. I know in other places, too, but it's a lot of families out here that really need the help and assistance," said Sherry Johnson.

Sherry Johnson tells me she's been living here for a couple of months with her three kids.

She says seeing her children surrounded by support even just for one day makes a real difference.

"They know somewhat of what's going on, but they don't really know the full thing. And I think it's good. I've been seeing a lot of kids smiling and stuff today. I think it's very helpful, and it's pleasing to them," said Johnson.

I also spoke with her daughter Dallasia, who showed me the clothes and gifts she received.

"I hope they know that they matter, that they are valued, and that this situation is not their destination, that there are people who care, and that this just doesn't define who they are," said Truvine.

If you want to make a difference this Christmas, you can donate items or help families by covering part of their hotel stay.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.