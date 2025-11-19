Vision Van brings free eye care to Thomasville’s Harper Elementary

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — Imagine trying to learn when the words are blurry. That's the reality for dozens of students here, until the Vision Van stepped in.



Nearly 200 students were screened across both districts this week and more than 100 children received brand-new glasses at no cost

A $60,000 donation is helping cover operating costs at Harper’s school-based clinic

I'm looking at how free screenings and free glasses are giving kids the chance to actually see their lessons.

It's a special day at Harper Elementary.. because along with their schoolwork, students are learning about their health… and more specifically, their vision.

"I think vision is very important. I got glasses when I was in the fourth grade, sat in the front of the room so that I could see the chalkboard, and I've heard several stories of that today. Many kids have come through and have needed glasses, and I just think that it is primary to learning," said Ginger Cushing, CEO of Primary Care of Southwest Georgia.

Across both districts this week, nearly 200 students were screened...

It's all made possible through the Centene Vision Van

And more than a 100 students already received brand-new glasses, a big deal for kids whose old pairs were broken, lost, or simply not affordable to replace.

"I am just in awe because we have a lot of kids, and it's simple issue that they have would be needing glasses. And sometimes it can throw off other characteristics, like maybe they're having trouble learning or something may be wrong. But it's a simple, I can't see," said Angie Ellis, Student Services Coordinator.

And the kids couldn't be happier..

"They seem like they were really excited about getting glasses or, you know, the way they're going to look in glasses, again, to pick out their frames and that sort of thing. And that's great. You know, kids need to feel confident in how they look, and that means that they feel better and then they learn better and then they're happier," said Ellis.

Initiatives like this and the other services offered at the Primary Care of South Georgia clinic on campus allow parents to keep kids in school without missing work for appointments.

And supporting that work, the Centene Foundation and Peach State Health Plan also provided a $60,000 donation to help cover operating costs at Harper's school-based clinic.

"It's very important that we address the wellness of the children, so the annual wellness visits are important where we can do immunizations and vaccinations. And then also, we do have students that suffer from chronic illnesses such as juvenile diabetes, different things that we can manage. Not just a one-time visit," said Cushing.

And if your child has received a consent form, staff say returning it is what makes the whole clinic work. once it's signed, your child can get care on campus without you needing to leave work.

