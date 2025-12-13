Victorian Christmas marks the busiest weekend of the year for Thomasville businesses

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — Thomasville rang in the holiday season with their annual Victorian Christmas event Thursday and Friday.



The two-night event attracts 30,000+ visitors and is estimated to generate around $15 million in revenue for local businesses and the city.



Downtown shops prepared for months, with some small businesses expecting to make up to $15,000 over the weekend; they're also extending hours to meet demand.



For Thomasville, this is the highlight of winter, and the place to be when the holidays roll around.

Victorian Christmas has been bringing people downtown since 1986, and nearly four decades later, it now draws more than 30,000 visitors in just two nights.

Organizers estimate the event generates around $15 million in revenue for local businesses and the city each year, making it one of the biggest economic boosts of the season.

"Those two nights impact Sweet Cacao Chocolates because this really sets us up for success into the next year. We look forward to this particular event happening every year, so we prepare for it for months leading up to the two days that it does take place," said Amanda McGuire, the manager at Sweet Cacao Chocolates.

McGuire tells me Sweet Cacao has been preparing for weeks stocking up on more than 50 cheesecakes, along with homemade gelato, English toffee, and hot chocolate to keep up with the crowds.

Because of the demand, the shop has also extended its hours and added Sunday openings during the Christmas season.

"We look forward to making about $15,000 over the entire weekend. It is a huge impact for us as a small business. Everything that we put in here, hours, heart, pride, it all really reflects in the weekend itself as far as sales," said McGuire.

As thousands of people fill downtown, many businesses are rolling out specials to make the most of that foot traffic.

That's what led me to The Juice Box, Thomasville's first juice bar, using this busy weekend to grow its customer base.

"We have customers that come to Victorian Christmas and stay with us throughout the year. We have a lot of Tallahassee residents that like to come in. Our Juice Box right here on the corner is the first thing you see. So we're excited to greet people from out of town and show them what The Juice Box is all about, as well as Matcha Grow," said Mary Margaret Ingalls.

Ingalls is teaming up with Izabelle Pharaoh, a matcha barista, to create specialty drinks that blend the health benefits of juice and matcha, something they say wouldn't be possible without nights like this.

"Being able to bring such a niche product into Thomasville, Georgia, and just to mix it in our barista size, and then our favorite, both me and my sister, our favorite matcha, and just combining it is a cool experience," said Pharaoh.

