Thomas County neighbors step up as SNAP benefits run out

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Come Saturday, more than one in eight Georgians could lose access to food aid. And for thousands in Thomas County, that countdown has already started.

It's been nearly a month since the federal government shutdown began, and now its impact is hitting home.

More than 1.8 million Georgians rely on SNAP benefits to help pay for groceries.

Here in Thomas County, about 8,900 people, roughly one in four residents, depend on that support.

With payments pausing November 1, former state senator Jason Esteves says state leaders need to act fast.

"I'm calling on the governor of this state to do everything that he can, whether it's mobilizing the National Guard to help food pantries across the state, whether it's making sure that there are grants and funds that are distributed to food banks and food pantries around the state, whether it's joining a lawsuit with other states, 22 other states, to make sure that the Trump administration releases contingency fund," said Esteves.

Esteves says Georgia has a $14.6 billion surplus that could help families now. He wants the governor to use that money to fund food banks until federal aid returns.

But Governor Brian Kemp's offices says the state has "no mechanism" to issue SNAP payments directly, citing federal restrictions.

"Brian Kemp had no problem giving $1.8 billion to Hyundai or a billion dollars to Rippen, but he's hesitating when it comes to helping keep Georgia families fed. And to me, that is wrong. It's outrageous that we're even having this discussion," said Esteves.

Here in Thomas County, neighbors like Jason and Jennifer Conway are stepping up.

They hosted a street feed in Barwick last week, expecting just a few people. But 75 showed up for a free hot meal.

"We passed out maybe three flyers, but the need is there. And because the need is there, the three flyers multiplied," said Conway.

The couple says one meal isn't enough. So now they're creating care bags each with a full meal inside to hand out across the community.

"Everything that they need for a meal is in the bag, every ingredient that they would need, and then I printed a recipe card to go on it," said Conway.

They say it's a temporary fix while families wait for a permanent solution, but they can't do it alone.

"So if we don't come together and make bags or find ways to help them, how are they going to get help?" said Conway.

If you or someone you know needs help putting food on the table, you can also go to FeedingAmerica.org and enter your ZIP code to find organizations nearby that are helping families right now.

Jason and Jennifer Conway are asking for both monetary and food item donations to keep their street feeds going as they continue giving out care packages to neighbors in need across Thomas County.

You can follow their Facebook page, Barwick Street Feed, to find out how to donate, volunteer, or drop off supplies.

