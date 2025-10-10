Thomas County Veterans Museum plans to open by fall 2027 with ongoing fundraising efforts

Veterans have hired architects, designers, and mapped out exhibits and classrooms.



The museum will feature educational programs, rotating exhibits, and highlight African American military contributions.



Watch the video to see why it's taking so long and why local veterans say it's worth the fight.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Thomas County veterans have spent years raising funds and planning a museum to honor those who served and educate future generations.

I'm checking on what's been slowing things down and when we might finally see this museum open.

Veterans have been planning the T.L. Spence Veterans Museum since 2018, working to honor local service members and share their stories with the community.

"And this is going to be not just a museum of artifacts to look at. We're also going to have an educational center where schools can come in and use our theater, businesses for training of what they want to do, and all to just educate people in general," said Lyndall Knight, Command Sergeant Major.

And while many of the logistics are in place:



Hired an architect and interior designer



Worked with the city to meet building requirements



Partnered with the DOT to plan a new parking space



Mapped out the layout for exhibits and classrooms

The fundraising is what's extending the timeline.

"We have approximately $700,000 now, but we need $2.5 million; that is the end number that we need to get started. The building project is going to run somewhere about $197,000, give or take a few dollars, so we've got to have some cushion," said Knight.

I asked Vietnam veterans why they think this project is worth fighting for.

"A lot of veterans come home, and they don't feel like anybody cares about them. And this here is a way to look, hey, they won't talk about me. They want to bring me in and make me feel like part of the family," said Stephen NeSmith, Vietnam Veteran.

The museum will be more than a place for community; it's a place to learn.

Eddie Brown, the first African American Commander of VFW Post 4995 in 80 years, says it will highlight African American contributions in the military and local history.

"My oldest son was almost 15 years old before he realized that I had been to Vietnam. It was something that wasn't talked about. His mom told him one day, well, he had a report to do, and he needed to go down to the library to get some information on Vietnam. And she said, well, ask your daddy. He was amazed," said Eddie Brown, Commander of VFW Post 4995.

Organizers plan to break ground in fall 2026 and hope to open the museum by fall 2027, if they can raise the remaining funds.

