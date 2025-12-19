Thomasville hosts holiday meal and blanket distribution Friday

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — As temperatures drop and the holidays get closer, officials in Thomasville are making sure everyone in their community stays warm and fed.



The City of Thomasville hosted a holiday feeding Friday which included 300 hot meals with a festive holiday menu.



Through a partnership with the WeCovery Program, neighbors also received blankets to help them stay warm as colder weather sets in.



Watch the video below to see how the City of Thomasville plans to continue helping neighbors beyond this event.

Thomasville hosts holiday meal and blanket distribution

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Cold weather is settling in.

And for some neighbors, a warm meal and a blanket aren’t wants, they’re needs.

I’m checking on how the City of Thomasville is stepping in this holiday season to make sure neighbors don’t go without.

With colder nights ahead, neighbors are struggling to get basic needs, including food, warmth, and stability.

That’s why the City of Thomasville is hosting a holiday feeding Friday to help neighbors in need.

"There are people that need a meal, and this is unfortunately the only meal they will get today. And, you know, we hope that while they're having that meal, they also can see the strength of the community that comes together, that put together these meals,” said Public Information Manager Ricky Zambrano.

I also spoke with Desi Revels who tells me he’s been going through a tough time while trying to find work.

He says events like this help fill the gap. He was able to get a hot meal, along with a T-shirt and a hygiene kit.

“It can help people. You never know people go through nowadays. Some people probably lost their job. And around about the holiday time, you can't find nothing until probably next month or next year. You never know what's going on. People go through stuff, but people don't like to talk about what they go through. You know what I'm saying?” said Revels.

City leaders hope to serve 300 hot meals with a holiday-style menu including ham, mashed potatoes, green beans, and more.

Neighbors are also receiving blankets, collected through a partnership with the WeCovery Program, to help them stay warm as temperatures drop.

“Throughout 2026, we'll be looking to do a lot of the same things that we've done throughout this year, and that's our partnership with the Salvation Army to assist with the weekly feeding program, partnerships with Thomas County Cares, the Fountain of Life, and others that are out there as well, trying to assist at any time possible,” said Zambrano.

The city says they're stepping in this holiday season by sponsoring weekly meals, covering feedings during busy weeks, and sharing extra meals with Thomasville Street Feed so nothing is wasted.

There are other meal options in the community if you missed this one.

Thomasville Street Feed hosts free feedings every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday at 5 p.m., and you can get groceries at the Thomas County Food Bank on Mondays from 3 to 5 p.m.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.