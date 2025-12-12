A 5 a.m. movement in Thomasville is bringing neighbors together

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — A pre-dawn running and walking club is growing in Thomasville, and neighbors say it's helping them find community.



A simple Facebook invite turned into a movement, growing from 16 people to as many as 60 runners and walkers in just days.



Runs take place at 5 a.m. and 6 p.m., giving neighbors more chances to show up, get active, and feel supported by a new community family.



"We started Run the City to create a space for accountability, community, and just to be more aware of our health," said Joel Davis.

"It's more relaxing when you can just come together as a group and get out and exercise that early in the morning. When we started out it was like a group of people we didn't know but over the days and weeks we've become like a community family. If one's missing, we're like, 'Hey, where are they?'" said neighbor Will Glenn.

Glenn told me he heard about the group through word of mouth and Facebook posts, and after his first run, he started bringing friends and family along too.

"It's really dark in the morning so we need something that kind of stands out so traffic could see us. So Mr. Baines donated some shirts for us to wear out in the community while we're gathered together," said Davis.

The group meets every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday at 5 a.m., and they've added a 6 p.m. option on Tuesdays and Thursdays so even more people can join in.

"I would like to just welcome them to come. We get there at about 4:50. We exercise. We have people of all races. Just come on. I'll walk. You don't even have to walk two miles. We have people walk one, two, and some do three. Some walk, some jog or run. So it's a good way just, just to show up and just, just do it," said neighbor Carolyn Wolfe.

Joel says with so many members asking to bring friends, family, and kids, he's now working on starting a kids walk-and-run club to keep this momentum growing.

