One Thomasville barber brings in his 89th birthday doing what he loves most

Jimmy Taylor, a Marine Corp veteran began barbering in the Thomas County in the late 1950s at Holland's Barbershop.

Taylor would go on to launch his owner barber shop in 1970, where even his birthday couldn't stop him from continuing to serve his community.

In our Thomasville neighborhood, one business owner decided to clock in while reaching a milestone that many don't get to see.

Taylor's Barber & Beauty Shop has served Thomas County for 55 years, with business still flowing in.

Owner of the shop, Jimmy Taylor, celebrated his 89th birthday on Wednesday by doing what he does best, putting his hands to use.

Taylor shares with us why he decided to come into work and spend his day serving clients he's gotten to know over the years.

"Well, I got so many customers that depend on me, and I hate to let them down," said Taylor. "So, I just, wake up every morning and I said ain't no sense laying around the house, so I come on down here and go to work."

After picking up the trade from his brother, Mr. Taylor has been able to teach his children and grandchildren everything he's learned but for now, he's still the heartbeat of the family business.

