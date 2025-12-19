Thomasville plans biggest budget ever for 2026 with significant utility and infrastructure spending

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — City leaders in Thomasville have proposed their biggest budget yet.



The total budget for 2026 is $139 million, including $52.7 million in capital projects, up more than $18 million from last year.



Utilities take the lead; the enterprise fund totals about $92 million, covering water, wastewater, electric, landfill, and airport operations, with much of the spending going to aging underground systems.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Next year, Thomasville is planning its biggest capital budget ever, with most of the money going toward utilities and infrastructure.

I’m breaking down what’s driving the 2026 budget and why city leaders say this work can’t wait.

City leaders say the total 2026 budget is about $139 million, the largest Thomasville has ever proposed.

More than $52 million of that is set aside for capital projects—up over $18 million from last year—focused on priorities city council says residents need most infrastructure, utilities, housing, and core services.

And officials say the biggest share of that money is going toward work underground, like water, sewer, and stormwater systems.

“Infrastructure and utilities, I mean, that is the essential services. Water, wastewater, electric, it's a lot to run those businesses. The capital is very intensive to maintain, and so the dollars seem very high. The net profit is not, but it takes a lot to maintain and run the business, to run the utilities, and to run and have quality water. The pipes underground, they are old, and it takes a lot to maintain and replace it,” said Ashley Cason, CFO for the city of Thomasville.

And although the new stormwater fee begins in 2026. What you pay depends on your property’s hard surface, like rooftops and driveways, so some bills could be as low as $2.50 with an average of $5 per household.

Looking beyond utilities, the city’s enterprise fund totals about $92 million, partly covering water, wastewater, electric, landfill, and the airport, while the general fund is about $20 million, paying for police, fire, public works, and inspections.

Altogether, city leaders say more than $50 million in projects are planned for 2026, including roads, sidewalks, stormwater fixes, and major infrastructure upgrades residents may not see every day but rely on all the time.

The city says about 10% of this budget comes from grants they were able to secure, helping cover some of the biggest projects without relying entirely on local dollars.

