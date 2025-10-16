Early voting starts for E-SPLOST school funding renewal in Thomas County

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — Thomas County residents are voting on whether to renew the E-SPLOST, a penny sales tax that funds local school improvements.



The proposed E-SPLOST 6 could generate up to $79 million over the next cycle for both Thomas County and Thomasville City Schools.



Funds can only be used for building projects, renovations, technology, and buses not salaries or supplies.



School leaders say the renewal is essential for planned upgrades at the middle school, Hand-in-Hand Primary, and high school campuses.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Voters can now weigh in on E-SPLOST, the sales tax that turns a single cent into critical funding for classrooms, buses, and school improvements.

I'm checking in with school leaders and local voters to see if they want this penny to keep funding schools for the next five years.

E-SPLOST short for Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax has been around since the early 2000s.

Every five years, voters decide if they want to keep it going.

It's a one-cent sales tax that funds only big projects not teacher salaries or supplies

This renewal, called E-SPLOST 6, could raise up to $79 million over the next five years for both the Thomas County and Thomasville City School Systems.

Each year, that penny brings in about $12 million total with the county receiving two-thirds and the city one-third.

Frank Delaney Jr., has been in education for decades and he says that money goes a long way.

"I remember a time, about 54 years ago, when we didn't even have a good lawn mower. Just look at how beautiful the campus is now that's because citizens saw the need and got behind our schools," said Delaney Jr.

This year, funds are set to support major renovations at the middle school and Hand-in-Hand Primary, both turning 20 years old, along with technology upgrades, new buses, and school security improvements.

There are also plans for updates at Thomas County Central High School's main campus and finishing work on a new multi-purpose building that serves multiple student programs.

I spoke with Jason Harp, vice president of the construction company behind many of these projects and a parent with kids in the district.

"I voted yes for the 1% sales tax because I can see firsthand how it benefits our community. Projects like the building right behind us show how much it enhances local life when we invest in our schools," said Harp.

But what about those in the community who don't have kids in school anymore?

"As a retired teacher, I know that we have older people in our community that have had kids that have come through that look at the system now and say, well, I don't have anybody left. This helps support families, friends, even children of theirs with their kids in the schools. And to me, this is a way of kind of paying it forward. Nobody wants to live in a community where everybody's stupid," said Randy Young, a retired Yong.

Early voting runs through October 31st, with Election Day on Tuesday, November 4.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.